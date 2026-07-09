Dean Harrison smashes Southern 100 lap record as Isle of Man winning run continues

Dean Harrison has started the Southern 100 with two wins from two in the superbike class

Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
© Honda Racing

Dean Harrison’s stunning run of form has continued with a double Senior race win at the Southern 100.

Harrison opened his account with victory in the Peel Holdings Senior race on Wednesday morning, before clinching victory in the Ellan Vannin Fuels superbike race yesterday evening.

On both occasions the Honda Racing UK rider won the Senior race by more than eight seconds, while his overall race time was incredibly similar over the two seven-lap contests. 

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT
Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT
© Isle of Man TT

Harrison and Mike Browne were the only riders to set a one lap speed of more than 115mph, which occurred on lap three of the Peel Holdings Senior race.

Harrison was also the only rider to achieve an average speed of more than 114mph over the full seven-lap distance. 

During Wednesday evening’s race, Harrison improved his average speed from 114.447mph to 114.713mph.

His best one lap average was even higher at 116.799mph compared with a speed of 115.757mph earlier in the day. 

Harrison was also the only rider in the second Senior race to clock a best lap in the 116mph bracket. 

Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
© Honda Racing

As well as clinching victory in the Ellan Vannin Fuels Superbike race, Harrison broke the lap record on three separate occasions, while also setting a new race record with a time of 15m33.637s. 

Browne finished just over eight seconds down on the Honda rider, while 36-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop retired for the second consecutive race.

Dunlop, who was riding his MD/Hawk Racing Honda during Wednesday’s evening race, retired from the Peel Holdings race while riding a BMW M1000 RR.

Tags:

Dean Harrison
Honda

Related Articles

Road Racing News
2026 Isle of Man TT top cash earners revealed
Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison, Peter Hickman, Ricky Carmichael on 2026 Isle of Man TT Supersport Race 1 podium. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Road Racing News
Dean Harrison’s Senior TT prize money revealed
Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike
Road Racing News
2026 Isle of Man TT: Result for every race
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Sportbike. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Road Racing News
2026 Isle of Man TT: Final race day abandoned, Harrison declared Senior winner
Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Road Racing News
Isle of Man TT: How much money do riders earn?
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Road Racing News
How a “special” Honda took Dean Harrison to an Isle of Man TT first
Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike

Latest News

RR News
Dean Harrison smashes Southern 100 lap record as Isle of Man winning run continues
6m ago
Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
RR News
Club “deeply shocked” as rider killed in Skerries 100 road race named
07/07/26
John O'Donovan, Skerries 100
RR News
Motorcycling Ireland issues statement after “tragic” Skerries 100 fatality
05/07/26
Start straight at Skerries 100. Credit: Facebook/Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club.
RR News
Skerries 100 road races cancelled after fatal crash
05/07/26
road racing
RR News
James Walsh dies after Tandragee 100 accident
03/07/26
James Walsh (Facebook).

More News

RR News
Injured Isle of Man TT racer reveals vision problems after serious crash
01/07/26
2026 Isle of Man TT
RR News
Isle of Man TT star set to miss major road race as injury-hit season continues
30/06/26
Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT.
RR News
Michael Dunlop matches special Irish road racing win tally with latest success
29/06/26
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike
RR News
Isle of Man TT racer gives update on “new journey” after crash that paralysed them
25/06/26
Maria Costello, 2019 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
RR News
Isle of Man TT superstar Peter Hickman set for road racing career first
20/06/26
Peter Hickman, Isle of Man TT 2026, Superbike