Dean Harrison smashes Southern 100 lap record as Isle of Man winning run continues

Dean Harrison’s stunning run of form has continued with a double Senior race win at the Southern 100.

Harrison opened his account with victory in the Peel Holdings Senior race on Wednesday morning, before clinching victory in the Ellan Vannin Fuels superbike race yesterday evening.

On both occasions the Honda Racing UK rider won the Senior race by more than eight seconds, while his overall race time was incredibly similar over the two seven-lap contests.

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT © Isle of Man TT

Harrison and Mike Browne were the only riders to set a one lap speed of more than 115mph, which occurred on lap three of the Peel Holdings Senior race.

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Harrison was also the only rider to achieve an average speed of more than 114mph over the full seven-lap distance.

During Wednesday evening’s race, Harrison improved his average speed from 114.447mph to 114.713mph.

His best one lap average was even higher at 116.799mph compared with a speed of 115.757mph earlier in the day.

Harrison was also the only rider in the second Senior race to clock a best lap in the 116mph bracket.

Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Honda Racing

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As well as clinching victory in the Ellan Vannin Fuels Superbike race, Harrison broke the lap record on three separate occasions, while also setting a new race record with a time of 15m33.637s.

Browne finished just over eight seconds down on the Honda rider, while 36-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop retired for the second consecutive race.

Dunlop, who was riding his MD/Hawk Racing Honda during Wednesday’s evening race, retired from the Peel Holdings race while riding a BMW M1000 RR.