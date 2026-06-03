Isle of Man TT: How much money do riders earn?

Michael Dunlop exceeded his own record for the most wins at the Isle of Man TT on Tuesday, picking up his 34th victory which earned him £14,250 in the process.

That’s according to a report from the Belfast News Letter, while second place rider Dean Harrison collected a total of £7,130, creating a difference of £7,120 between first and second place.

Dunlop’s victory in Race 1 of the Supersport class kept up his stellar run since 2022, as the Ulsterman has not been beaten in any of his last nine Supersport TT races.

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

The total amount of prize money handed out for the Supersport Race 1 was £40,490, which is split between the top ten riders.

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As you would expect, prize money for winning a Supersport race is not as much as winning the Superbike TT.

Harrison, who took the first victory of the 2026 event during Sunday’s Superbike TT, was awarded £23,750. Peter Hickman was handed £11,880 for second place, while Dunlop received £7,840 for third place.

Last weekend’s Superbike TT produced a total prize pot of £72,940, which was handed out across the top 15 finishes.

The gap from first to 15th is a large one, with Shaun Anderson taking home £830 for his P15 result compared with Harrison’s £23,750.

Dean Harrison, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

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In terms of the Supersport class, Dunlop is the heavy favourite to make it ten Supersport TT wins on the bounce, with Race 2 set to take place on Friday morning at 10:45am BST.

That being said, the weather will play a major role with regards to how much action takes place over the next few days, as multiple races have already been postponed, some of which have been re-scheduled more than once since last Saturday.

It’s now likely that TT organisers will need to use Sunday’s contingency session to run one of the postponed races.