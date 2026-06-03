Official: No Wednesday racing at Isle of Man TT

Poor weather continues to disrupt the 2026 Isle of Man TT, with all racing on Wednesday officially cancelled.

With low cloud and showers forecast throughout the day, organisers initially delayed the morning Superstock race in the hope of better conditions for the afternoon or evening.

However, with no sign of improvement by midday, and further showers forecast, the TT organisers confirmed that no racing would take place.

Josh Brookes, 2026 Isle of Man TT Superstock © Isle of Man TT

An official statement said: “Due to poor weather conditions around the course and further showers forecast throughout the day, there will be no scheduled racing today.

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"All roads on the TT Mountain Course will remain open.

"The Clerk of the Course continues to work closely with the Met Office to identify all available opportunities for racing to take place during the remainder of the event.

"A further update with a revised schedule will be issued in due course.

"Thank you for your continued cooperation and patience."

Ian Hutchinson, Superstock, 2026 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

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After fine weather for practice and qualifying, the Superstock class was originally due to open race week at the 2026 TT last Saturday, only to be postponed due to bad weather.

Sunday's Superbike TT then went ahead as planned, ending in victory for Dean Harrison.

However, after Monday's rest day, only the Supersport TT - won by Michael Dunlop - was held on Tuesday, again due to the conditions.

The continued poor weather, combined with deteriorating ground conditions, also initially forced the closure of the Fan Park at the TT Grandstand for the remainder of Wednesday.

But a later update revealed it will reopen from 15:00 today "following an improvement in weather conditions".

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