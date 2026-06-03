BSB star has truck seized at Isle of Man TT

Two-time North West 200 winner and current BSB star Storm Stacey has had his pickup truck seized by Manx police at the Isle of Man TT.

The Bathams AJN Racing rider arrived on the Isle of Man on Monday, only to have his truck seized shortly after.

Stacey is visiting the island during race week at the TT, which has so far been majorly impacted by poor weather and delays. Below is a post from Stacey on social media showing off the truck that was seized.

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But the lack of racing won’t be at the forefront of Stacey’s mind anymore, after his truck was considered “dangerous”, according to the 23-year-old racing star.

Stacey shared the news via a social media post, claiming Manx Police seized the vehicle for not having road-legal wheels as well, at least in their view.

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The flamboyant racer said: “Interesting evening with the Manx police seizing my pickup for saying it's dangerous and not road worthy for the wheels protruding the arches.

“Within the UK it is an advisory. A simple fix would have been a producer to fix it and a fine and on my way but [the Manx police] chose to make it a big deal.

“Very disappointed but I believe no such thing as bad publicity but very disappointed from the Manx police but it is what it is. Hope everyone is having a good TT.”

A regular in BSB over the last few seasons, Stacey showed that a future in road racing could be on the cards when he rocked up and won at the North West 200 on his debut, just last month.

Storm Stacey, 2026 North West 200, Superbike. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200. © Pacemaker Press

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Stacey secured two victories, however, his love affair for road racing might have taken a hit based on the action of the Manx police.

Then again, we’re talking about one of the most flamboyant motorcycle racers, not just in the UK, but worldwide, and his social media post about the incident suggests he might not be too unnerved by the events.

Stacey arrived on the Isle of Man on Monday ahead of what should have been a triple-header on Tuesday.

However, it was only the Supersport TT Race 1 that ended up going ahead, with the opening race of the Superstock and Sportbike classes postponed.