Michael Dunlop “comfortable” in Isle of Man TT Supersport: “Great to have another win”

After a frustrating Superbike TT, Michael Dunlop expressed some relief to take the victory in Supersport Race 1 at the 2026 Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop entered the Supersport race in much finer fashion than that in which he entered the Superbike race, having topped qualifying last week by around 2mph, or 20 seconds.

It was little surprise, then, to see him leading at the end of the first lap, even if Dean Harrison had gotten off to a marginally better start in the first half of lap one.

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

After taking the lead, Dunlop extended his margin over Harrison relentlessly and finished almost 25 seconds clear for this 34th TT win in total, ninth in succession in the Supersport class, and third from three races on the Ducati Panigale V2.

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“It was good,” Dunlop told the TT+ broadcast after the Supersport race.

“The bike’s been good all week, we’ve been really comfortable, so the main thing was to try and put it [on the podium] today.

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“The conditions were a bit strange today, but the bike never missed a beat, the boys worked really hard, and it was nice to be back in here winning again.”

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

On the Ducati, Dunlop added: “It’s been good all week, it was good last year. It’s like everyone else’s bike, it’s a next generation bike, and the bike’s good.

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“We’ve been working well with the bike, the team’s working really good. So, it’s great to have another win under my belt.”

It was put to Dunlop that he may have had an influence on the growing number of Ducatis on the TT grid.

“To be honest, I really couldn’t care,” he responded. “As long as I’m looking after it myself, that’s all I’m worried about.

“The job’s good, the bike’s good. Thanks to all the team, everybody that’s making the project settle. It’s good to repay them today.”

Dunlop was due to head out in the Sportbike race after the Supersport outing, at 18:30, but it was cancelled due to rain coming in from the west during the evening.

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