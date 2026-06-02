Morning racing ruled out on Wednesday at 2026 Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT has ruled out racing on Wednesday morning due to expected bad weather tomorrow (3 June).

Originally, the second Superstock race was scheduled for Wednesday at 10:45. It was due to be held along with the second Sidecar race, but the three-wheel class was abandoned last week after multiple major incidents during qualifying.

The first Superstock race also didn’t take place last Saturday because it was postponed for low cloud which made racing impossible. Tomorrow’s Superstock race, therefore, would be the first of this year’s TT road races, but the 10:45 start time will not stick.

Dean Harrison, Honda Superstock, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

“The current weather forecast for Wednesday is poor, with low cloud and showers forecast throughout the day,” reads a statement from the Isle of Man TT.

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“However, to ensure that no opportunities for racing are missed, only the morning period has been ruled out at this stage.

“Roads will not begin to close before 12:00, and a further update regarding tomorrow afternoon and evening will be issued no later than 12:00 tomorrow.”

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The cancellation of Wednesday’s morning session is the latest in a series of weather disruptions to hit this year’s TT, including a four-hour delay to today’s Supersport race, which was eventually won by Michael Dunlop.

The Sportbike race was due to start at 18:30 but was cancelled. The Superstock race from last Saturday was also rescheduled for this evening, but was then removed from the day’s itinerary.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said earlier today that, as a result of the persistent bad weather since last weekend, there is an increasing likelihood that Sunday’s contingency session could be used to try to complete the week’s racing.

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