Peter Hickman praises Isle of Man TT organisers after ‘wettest ever’ conditions

Peter Hickman has praised the way the Isle of Man TT organisers handled Supersport Race 1, which took place in the “wettest” conditions Hickman thinks he’s faced so far.

The 14-time TT winner finished third in the opening Supersport outing of race week at the 2026 TT road races, finishing behind Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop in a race that was delayed by four hours due to bad weather.

Hickman admitted afterwards that the damp conditions did not suit him, but praised the race organisers for the amount of information given on where the track was damp.

Peter Hickman, 2026 North West 200. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200. © Pacemaker Press

“Not my conditions at all, them,” Hickman told the TT+ broadcast after the Supersport race.

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“It’s probably the wettest I’ve ever ridden the TT circuit.

“The organisers obviously always do a great job, they give us loads of information as we roll up through that ‘no man’s land’ before the start, and honestly they filled the board with wherever it was wet.

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“Just not my thing at all.

“Not saying I could go and win [otherwise], because I genuinely don’t think I could. The two boys first and second are absolutely on the money: Dean’s [Harrison] riding brilliantly in the British Supersport Championship as we know; Michael’s [Dunlop] always been a small bike rider, he’s so fast on the small bikes, he’s got that Ducati absolutely singing.

“So, I don’t think even if I was 100 per cent fit and it was perfectly dry that the result would be any different to be totally honest. But really happy to be here.”

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Hickman lost time in the pit stop during the race, and spent the entirety of lap two regaining the ground he lost to Paul Jordan in the battle for third.

He revealed afterwards that it was an issue with the fuel cap on his Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.

“The fuel cap wouldn’t come off, so we’ve obviously got some sort of problem with either the valve that allows the fuel tank to breathe or not, or there’s a pipe kinked or something,” he explained.

“It basically sucked the fuel cap down, so they couldn’t actually take the fuel cap off.

“Ended up getting some pliers and actually ripping the fuel cap off and putting another one on, and funnily enough it’s actually done the same thing now.

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“So that slows the bike down as well.

“Honestly, again, it wouldn’t have made any difference to the result, the boys are absolutely on it and I’m just really happy to be on the podium again to be honest.”