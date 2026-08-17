Second day of Manx Grand Prix qualifying cancelled due to rain

The second day of qualifying at the Manx Grand Prix has been cancelled due to bad weather.

Qualifying was due to start at 18:30 today (17 August) with a Senior MGP/Supersport MGP session after roads closed at 18:00.

However, roads were already wet around parts of the Mountain Course this morning and rain was forecast in the evening, too.

The Manx Grand Prix left it until 15:00 to make a decision to give chance for an improvement in conditions and in the forecast, but has ultimately decided to cancel today’s qualifying.

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“Monday evening’s qualifying session has been cancelled,” a statement from the Manx Grand Prix reads.

“Roads around a large section of the TT Course are wet and, with further rain forecast, conditions are not expected to have improved sufficiently for qualifying to take place.”

The cancellation of Monday’s qualifying session comes after Sunday’s first day of running was curtailed.

Firstly, the red flags were brought out in the first session for the Junior MGP and Sportbike MGP runners after a crash for Salvatore Sallustro at Greeba Bridge on his opening lap of the session.

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Sallustro was taken to Noble’s Hospital afterwards. No update has been issued on his condition since Sunday evening.

Sunday’s running was later cancelled due to deteriorating weather conditions on the island. It was hoped that qualifying could resume today, but that has proven impossible.

Qualifying is now due to continue on Tuesday, with roads set to close at 18:00 for a first session (Senior MGP/Supersport MGP) at 18:30. Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP and a one-lap Classic TT session will follow at 19:15 and 19:50, respectively.