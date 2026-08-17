Second day of Manx Grand Prix qualifying cancelled due to rain

The Manx Grand Prix has cancelled Monday’s qualifying sessions due to rain on the Isle of Man.

2026 Manx Grand Prix paddock. Credit: Manx Grand Prix.
2026 Manx Grand Prix paddock. Credit: Manx Grand Prix.

The second day of qualifying at the Manx Grand Prix has been cancelled due to bad weather.

Qualifying was due to start at 18:30 today (17 August) with a Senior MGP/Supersport MGP session after roads closed at 18:00. 

However, roads were already wet around parts of the Mountain Course this morning and rain was forecast in the evening, too.

The Manx Grand Prix left it until 15:00 to make a decision to give chance for an improvement in conditions and in the forecast, but has ultimately decided to cancel today’s qualifying.

road racing
road racing

“Monday evening’s qualifying session has been cancelled,” a statement from the Manx Grand Prix reads.

“Roads around a large section of the TT Course are wet and, with further rain forecast, conditions are not expected to have improved sufficiently for qualifying to take place.”

The cancellation of Monday’s qualifying session comes after Sunday’s first day of running was curtailed.

Firstly, the red flags were brought out in the first session for the Junior MGP and Sportbike MGP runners after a crash for Salvatore Sallustro at Greeba Bridge on his opening lap of the session.

road racing
road racing

Sallustro was taken to Noble’s Hospital afterwards. No update has been issued on his condition since Sunday evening.

Sunday’s running was later cancelled due to deteriorating weather conditions on the island. It was hoped that qualifying could resume today, but that has proven impossible.

Qualifying is now due to continue on Tuesday, with roads set to close at 18:00 for a first session (Senior MGP/Supersport MGP) at 18:30. Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP and a one-lap Classic TT session will follow at 19:15 and 19:50, respectively.

Tags:

Road Racing
Second day of Manx Grand Prix qualifying cancelled due to rain
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

Road Racing News
Maria Costello makes “emotionally charged” race track return after IOMTT crash
Maria Costello at 2026 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Facebook/Maria Costello Racing.
Road Racing News
Manx Grand Prix “extremely challenging” to run due to rising costs
2024 Manx GP.
Road Racing News
Iconic race team signs Michael Dunlop for Lightweight Classic TT
Michael Dunlop getting ready to race at the 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Road Racing News
Isle of Man TT’s biggest stars confirm Classic TT race bikes
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport, start line. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Road Racing News
Isle of Man TT racer reveals permanent eye damage after Sidecar crash
Maria Costello/Shaun Parker, Isle of Man TT
Road Racing News
Isle of Man TT finds “strong support” to retain Sidecar class but not in previous form
Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

Latest News

RR News
Second day of Manx Grand Prix qualifying cancelled due to rain
7m ago
2026 Manx Grand Prix paddock. Credit: Manx Grand Prix.
RR News
Why Isle of Man TT clerk of the course job is a “no-win situation”
3h ago
Race control tower, Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
RR News
First Manx Grand Prix qualifying halted as rider hospitalised
20h ago
Road.
RR News
Maria Costello makes “emotionally charged” race track return after IOMTT crash
16/08/26
Maria Costello at 2026 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Facebook/Maria Costello Racing.
RR News
Manx Grand Prix “extremely challenging” to run due to rising costs
14/08/26
2024 Manx GP.

More News

RR News
Iconic race team signs Michael Dunlop for Lightweight Classic TT
07/08/26
Michael Dunlop getting ready to race at the 2026 Isle of Man TT.
RR News
Isle of Man TT’s biggest stars confirm Classic TT race bikes
04/08/26
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport, start line. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
RR News
Isle of Man TT racer reveals permanent eye damage after Sidecar crash
04/08/26
Maria Costello/Shaun Parker, Isle of Man TT
RR News
Isle of Man TT finds “strong support” to retain Sidecar class but not in previous form
31/07/26
Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
RR News
Maria Costello “moved” by ongoing support after life-changing Isle of Man TT crash
29/07/26
Maria Costello, 2019 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.