Isle of Man TT star seals Supersport five-time at major English road race

Isle of Man TT star Dean Harrison has wrapped up more than 115 wins at the Oliver’s Mount road race in Scarborough, after clinching a five-timer at the weekend.

The Honda Racing UK rider secured all five wins aboard supersport machinery, which also includes victory in the headline Gold Cup race.

Harrison’s first of five wins came during race one of the Supersport A category, which was later followed up by an equally dominant display in race two.

On both occasions Harrison secured victory by more than 12 seconds, with second place going the way of Peter Hickman both times.

Harrison’s latest achievements have once again cemented his status as one of the top two road racers in 2026 alongside Michael Dunlop.

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Race three was the first of three starts for Harrison on Sunday, although his winning margin was reduced to just over 3.4s.

Hickman was the rider that posed the biggest threat to Harrison once more, although it was Mike Browne who secured P2 in the Gold Cup feature race.

The start of the race was delayed when rain began to fall shortly before the intended start time, however, the action was soon back underway around the 2.43-mile course.

Despite the tricky conditions, there would ultimately be no change to the end result as Harrison powered his Honda machine to victory, while Hickman narrowly held off Rob Hodson for the final spot on the podium.

Harrison’s final win of the weekend came in the fourth and final Supersport race, meaning he has now racked up 116 wins around the Scarborough venue.

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Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT © Isle of Man TT

The final race of the event produced the closest gap between first and second, with Harrison winning by 3.198s from Tom Weeden.

As well as Harrison’s impressive five-timer, there was other major news from last weekend’s event, as TT winner Davey Todd finally made his return to action after being sidelined by injuries suffered at the Daytona 200 in March.