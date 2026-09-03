Legendary Isle of Man TT team earns prestigious British motorcycle racing award

Padgett’s Motorcycles has been awarded one of British motorcycle racing’s most prestigious awards, the Torrens Trophy.

Padgett’s has a history of over half-a-century in motorcycle racing, having been first founded by the late Peter Padgett in the 1960s.

Under the stewardship of Peter’s son, Clive Padgett, the organisation has continued into the present day to be regarded as one of the benchmarks in British racing.

Most known for its road racing heritage – having taken Isle of Man TT victories with some of the discipline’s most recognisable names, and having worked in its early days with grand prix legends like Mike Hailwood and Phil Read – it has also achieved recent success on the short circuits, winning the 2022 National Superstock title with Davey Todd, and has been a race winner in that same class in 2026 with Luke Mossey.

Clive Padgett with Mitch Rees.

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The Royal Automobile Club (RAC) presented Padgett’s with the Torrens Trophy, awarded "only when the Royal Automobile Club considers an achievement or contribution truly worthy of the honour", at an event on the evening of 1 September.

“To receive the Torrens Trophy is an incredible honour for everyone involved with Padgett’s,” said Clive Padgett.

“It’s recognition not just of results, but of decades of hard work, passion and commitment to doing things the right way.

“On a personal level, this means a huge amount to me and my family. My father, Peter, dedicated his life to building Padgett’s into what it is today, and it’s something I know he would have been immensely proud of.

“To receive this in the same year that we lost him makes it especially poignant.”

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Jamie Coward, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Sportbike. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

The Padgett’s team has worked with many legendary road racing riders over the years, including John McGuinness, who feels the outfit is deserving of the award.

“Padgett’s is more than just a team, it’s a family,” said McGuinness.

“To see them recognised with something as prestigious as the Torrens Trophy is absolutely deserved.

“They’ve been at the heart of British racing for decades, and I feel privileged to have been part of that story.”

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Ian Hutchinson, another former Padgett’s rider, added: “Clive and the Padgett’s team have always been very special to me. We had an unbelievable year together in 2010, winning all five solo TT races, but it’s always been about much more than the racing.

Davey Todd, Padgetts Racing, Isle of Man TT 2023 © Isle of Man TT

“They’ve been there for me through the good times and the tough ones. There’s so much knowledge, passion and hard work behind Padgett’s, but also real loyalty and friendship.

“They’ve given so much to riders like me and to motorcycle racing. I’m absolutely chuffed to see them win the Torrens Trophy – they really deserve it.”

For the RAC, Padgett’s is a worthy awardee of the Torrens Trophy for not only its history but also the level of performance it continues to produce.

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“Over the years, Padgett’s has played a pivotal role in shaping British motorcycle racing, supporting and developing generations of world-class riders while maintaining an unwavering commitment to performance and safety, and establishing standards and relationships that have endured across generations,” said RAC chairman Duncan Wiltshire.

“Their enduring competitive success, contribution to the advancement of British motorcycling and role in nurturing talent firmly cement their place at the very heart of the sport.

“This award recognises both their remarkable heritage and their continued influence at the highest level.”