Sportbike Race 1 cancelled at Isle of Man TT in latest weather disruption

Sportbike Race 1 at the 2026 Isle of Man TT has been cancelled in the latest weather disruption to the race week schedule.

The race was due to start at 18:30, three-and-a-half hours after the Supersport race began. That, too, though, came after a series of delays in the morning.

Racing was originally due to start at 11:00 on 2 June with Supersport Race 1, but that was eventually delayed by four hours to 15:00. It ran smoothly despite some damp patches, which the riders were informed of before the start, and Michael Dunlop took his 34th career TT win, ahead of Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman.

Dunlop and Hickman would’ve been among the contenders for the Sportbike race, too, had it happened this evening, but shortly before 18:00 the Isle of Man TT confirmed it had had to cancel the remainder of Tuesday’s racing.

“Due to heavy showers coming in over the west side of the Island and further showers forecast for the remainder of the evening, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed that no further race action will take place today,” the statement reads.

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An update earlier in the day had already made mention of the possibility of using the Sunday contingency period to fit races into the schedule, with more inclement weather expected later this week.

Two races have now been postponed, Sportbike Race 1 and Superstock Race 1, the latter having originally been planned for last Saturday (30 May). With only three racing days remaining this week and six races left to run, the requirement of at least one contingency session to fit the remainder of the races in has become increasingly likely with this latest postponement.