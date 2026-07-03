James Walsh dies after Tandragee 100 accident

James Walsh has tragically died from injuries sustained in last Saturday’s Tandragee 100 road race.

Walsh, who had won the Junior Support race, was airlifted to hospital after an accident in the Senior Support race.

A statement from the North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club read:

“[It] is with profound sadness that we confirm James Walsh has passed away in hospital after being airlifted from the event last Saturday.

"We are completely heartbroken by this tragic loss, and our entire club is mourning a truly valued member of our racing community.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Road racing is a sport built on shared passion and tight bonds, which makes a loss like this resonate deeply with every rider, official, and fan.

“Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are with his partner Claire, his Mom Geraldine, the rest of his family, friends, and his own club members during this incredibly devastating time.

“We want to express our immense gratitude to the MCUI UC Medical Team, the air ambulance crew, and the medical staff who fought so hard to save him.

“Out of respect for his family as they navigate this immense grief, we ask everyone to respect their privacy and allow them the time and space they need.”

Walsh is the first rider to lose his life at the Tandragee 100 since Italian Dario Cecconi in 2017.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT