Maria Costello makes “emotionally charged” race track return after IOMTT crash

Maria Costello made an “emotionally charged” trip to the Thruxton BSB, her first visit to a race track since she crashed at the Isle of Man TT earlier this year.

Costello crashed in Sidecar practice during the first week of this year’s TT road races. Hers was one of multiple high-profile crashes that contributed to the removal of the Sidecar class from the racing itinerary at this year’s event.

Both Costello and her passenger Shaun Parker were taken to hospital after the crash, with Costello suffering a spinal injury and becoming paralysed.

Her recovery is ongoing and she remains in hospital, but was able to visit a race track for the first time since the crash on Saturday (15 August) at the Thruxton BSB.

“Who knew that visiting a motorcycle race could be as nerve wracking and emotionally charged and yet so filled with bliss as yesterday,” Costello wrote in a Facebook post.

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“Thanks to everyone who made it good!

“Huge thanks to one of the best people on the planet Alan Gardner who made this short pit stop all possible and drove the same mileage to do so, as if driving to Knockhill. Legend!

“It was my longest trip away from the hospital and I am totally exhausted from it. Which is why we had to keep it short (this time) as I am still only just starting to build myself back up.

“If you’re in the Thruxton BSB paddock today – go check out the truck.

“Thanks for the kindest of words: Shaun Muir, Oli Haslam, Ginger Dave, Andrew Irwin and Graeme Irwin.

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“This has been a huge milestone and I can’t tell you how good it felt. It will be such a boost as I head in to next week’s schedule of rehab.”