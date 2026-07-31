Isle of Man TT finds “strong support” to retain Sidecar class but not in previous form

The first report from the sustainability review of the Isle of Man TT Sidecar class has been published.

The review of the sustainability of the Sidecar class was triggered earlier this year when the three-wheel category was removed from the racing schedule at the 2026 TT road races after multiple major crashes during practice week, including one for pre-event favourites Ryan and Callum Crowe, as well as for Maria Costello and Shaun Parker, the former suffering paralysis as a result of their crash.

The first stage report is not a definitive conclusion to the review, but it has found “strong support” for the Sidecar class to be retained.

Ryan Crowe & Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

However, the report says that this support does not extend to retaining the category in its “previous model”.

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The review is based on the input from four parties: public evidence, a competitor panel, an organisational panel, and a technical panel. The report says that the public evidence shows support for the class’ retention at the TT, while the competitor panel “accepted that the class is at a crossroads and that the future cannot simply

replicate the past”.

The organisational panel “concluded that the current model faces interconnected and significant long term challenges,” the report reads, and the technical panel is said to have been able to identify a “credible direction” for the future of the category. This future would be based on lower speeds, increased stability and control, and reduced complexity.

What is called a “risk-reduction package” in the report will be required to be developed and implemented for Sidecars to be able to return to the TT in 2027.

The Birchalls

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“The immediate priority is to convert the emerging technical philosophy into a practical, measurable and enforceable TT 2027 specification,” the report reads.

It continues: “Any future TT 2027 package should prioritise significant speed reduction, stronger control of engine performance, improved chassis assurance, clearer bodywork and rescue-access requirements, enhanced scrutineering and appropriate competitor standards.

“It should focus first on interventions that can be implemented and verified within the available timeframe.”

Isle of Man TT clerk of the course Gary Thompson said: “The purpose of this review has never been to decide whether Sidecars should simply return or disappear.

“Our responsibility has been to understand the challenges facing the class and determine whether there is a credible and sustainable way forward.

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​”The evidence gathered over recent weeks has been extensive and, importantly, remarkably consistent. There remains enormous affection for Sidecar racing and recognition of its unique place within the TT.

“At the same time, there is broad acceptance that meaningful change is required if the class is to thrive into the future.

​”This report does not represent the end of the process. It marks the end of the first stage.

​”Our focus now turns to working with competitors, constructors, governing bodies and technical experts to develop an initial package of reforms that can be delivered within an appropriate timeframe, while continuing the longer-term engineering work that will shape the future direction of the class.”