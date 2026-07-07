Club “deeply shocked” as rider killed in Skerries 100 road race named

The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, organisers of the Skerries 100, says they are “deeply shocked” after experienced racer John O’Donovan was killed in a crash at the event.

The Skerries 100 road race was abandoned last Sunday following a fatal accident on the course during the Junior Support contest.

An initial statement did not name the rider involved while their next of kin were informed.

On Monday, the organisers released a statement paying tribute to O’Donovan.

“The Committee and Members of the Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of competitor #136, John O’Donovan, following an incident during the Junior Support race at the Skerries 100,” the statement read.

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“At this incredibly difficult time, our heartfelt condolences are with John’s wife Valerie, his children Sean, Libby and Emily, his extended family, his many friends, and all of his club mates in the West Cork Motorcycle Club.

“The loss of such an experienced and respected rider will be felt throughout the close-knit road racing community.

“Today, that community mourns together, as John was a passionate competitor who was greatly respected. His contribution to the sport will not be soon forgotten.

“On behalf of everyone at the Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, we extend our deepest sympathies to the O’Donovan family and ask that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with this devastating loss.

“May John rest in peace.”

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O’Donovan is the second rider from County Cork to be killed in a road racing accident this week.

The Tandragee 100 the previous weekend was marred by the death of John Walsh in a crash.

His partner, Claire O’Shea, posted a tribute to him on social media, writing: “James Walsh, my love, my best friend, my world has passed away in the early hours of this morning Fri 3 July, but not before once more helping people on his way out.

“He was able to donate his kidneys, which will provide hope for other families and comfort for ours.

“After a catastrophic crash on Saturday 27 June at the Tandragee road races, and extraordinary efforts by the paramedics to restart his heart, he was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast where we have remained by his bedside since.

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“His mom, Geraldine and I know how much love James had in his life and that so many are affected by his passing, and we thank you so much for your patience since the accident.”