Peter Hickman and 8TEN Racing withdraw from 2026 BSB championship

Peter Hickman, who co-owns the 8TEN Racing team alongside Davey Todd, has withdrawn from the 2026 BSB championship.

The team’s decision to withdraw from BSB has been made with a focus on “returning both riders and the team to full competitiveness in 2027”.

After suffering chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries during a crash at the 2025 Isle of Man TT, Hickman made his TT return earlier this month where he secured four podium finishes.

Peter Hickman, Isle of Man TT 2026, Superbike © Isle of Man TT

However, Hickman has had a tougher time of it in BSB so far this season, which played a role in the decision to withdraw.

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Hickman is now expected to compete at ‘selected events’ on the same machinery he races on the roads.



Speaking after the decision was made, Hickman said: “It’s obviously been a difficult call, but the priority is to get back to where I know I can be.

“The differences in bike spec at BSB makes that progression difficult to manage properly at the moment.

“BSB has been a huge part of my career and I’ve loved every minute of it, but sometimes you have to sit back and prioritise and that’s exactly what we are doing.

“We appreciate this won’t be the news fans wanted to hear, but our focus has to be on returning both the riders and the team to the level of competitiveness that we and our partners expect.”

Like Hickman, Todd has also been dealing with serious injuries in the last year which caused him to miss the 2026 North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

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Peter Hickman and Davey Todd

Todd was injured during a crash at the Daytona 200 earlier this year and will not return to BSB in 2026, as he too looks to prioritise 2027.

BMW Motorrad Head of Motorsport, Sven Blusch, added: “It’s been a tough first half of the year for both Peter and Davey at 8TEN Racing and so we fully understand and support their desire to get back to full fitness.

"The British Superbike Championship is without question one of the most fiercely competitive domestic championships in the world, and one very important to us at BMW Motorrad, so we have every intention of continuing our commitment to the series, both this season, also in National Superstock, and with eyes on a renewed effort in 2027."