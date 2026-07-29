Bradley Ray hoping to revive “unbelievable” Snetterton performance at Oulton Park BSB

After a tough Brands Hatch round, Bradley Ray is hoping to revive his race-winning Snetterton performance at the Oulton Park BSB.

Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Bradley Ray says he and the McAMS Yamaha team need to “get back what we had” at Snetterton for this weekend’s Oulton Park BSB.

Oulton Park opened the 2026 BSB season back in May, with Ray finishing third in all three races behind Kyle Ryde and Leon Haslam.

Since then, Ray’s fortunes have risen and fallen, with podiums at Knockhill and Snetterton, plus a win at the latter, but also DNFs at both and a lack of pace compared to the podium finishers at both Donington and Brands Hatch.

Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

In general, Ray says he thinks his Yamaha is “definitely” better now than it was at the opener, but that, after a second podium-less weekend of the season at the previous round at Brands Hatch, he and the McAMS team need to rediscover what they had at Snetterton.

“I feel like we’ve definitely improved the bike since round one – we’ve definitely improved the bike,” Bradley Ray told Crash.net after Race 3 at Brands Hatch.

“For some reason, that last race was a bit strange, so we’re not going to look too much into it. 

Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB, Race 1. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB, Race 1. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

“I think we go into Oulton Park with a bike we know works.

“Obviously, Snetterton was unbelievable – we need to try to get back what we had there with the bit of data from this weekend, and obviously [having been] to Oulton Park already this year we’ll be in a better shape, that’s for sure. 

“It’s difficult, but we’ve just got to keep working.”

Ray enters the Oulton Park round lying third in the riders’ standings but 85 points behind Kyle Ryde, who is yet to finish off the podium in 2026.

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Bradley Ray
British Superbikes
Bradley Ray hoping to revive “unbelievable” Snetterton performance at Oulton Park BSB
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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