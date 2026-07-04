2026 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (1)

The first BSB race at round four, Snetterton, ended as it began, with the red flags out around the circuit, leaving Bradley Ray to pick up his first win of the season, leading the way as the race was halted on the final lap.

Back on pole as the grid lined up for a shortened 14 lap race, Bradley Ray initially came under pressure from from Max Cook and Storm Stacey, though both would not go the distance.

Smoke bellowed out of Stacey’s bike on lap five, on fire as he pulled off at Nelson, with Cook moving ahead of Ray soon after.

Cook was passed back by Ray after a warning on his pit board that Scott Redding had bridged the gap, moving back into the lead on lap nine at turn one, with Cook then out on lap eleven with a linkage component hanging from his bimota.

The McAMS Yamaha rider could not rest, as Redding took up the chase, and was closing in when there was a second blow up, this time for Christian Iddon, causing the race to end as it had begun, under a red flag.

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Redding, after passing Kye Ryde and Leon Haslam in quick succession had closed to 0.272s behind but was unable to make it count with the red flag out, finishing second for Hager PBM Ducati.

Ryde benefitted from the two DNF’s ahead to collect the final podium spot after a long battle in the race with Haslam, eventually pulling free for third, a 70th consecutive podium finish from he Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions championship leader.

Haslam was next on track behind the reigning champion for fourth in the final classification for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Ryan Vickers was not just fighting with the other riders, but also with the chatter he has been experiencing at his home round in Norwich, slightly improved from the visible juddering in qualifying, there was still big issues in the Bomb Hole and Corams for the Honda UK rider, finishing fifth.

Joe Talbot was the top rookie, with a best finish of sixth, also the top Bimota after his team-mate Max Cook's technical exit.

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Josh Brooks improved from tenth on the grid to finish seventh for DAO Racing Honda, ahead of Iddon, who was eighth on the Sencat machine when he spewed smoke over the track behind.

That moved Jason O’Halloran up a position on the second Honda UK bike, ahead of the sole BMW of Ilya Mkhalchik in ninth for Rokit BMW Motorrad,

Lee Jackson made the most of his second chance at a start to pick up seven places and complete the top 10 on the second DAO Racing bike.

Danny Kent was classified in 11th for Cheshire Moulding s Yamaha, their only remaining rider with Rory Skinner out of action.

Fraser Rogers was 12th for TAG Honda, ahead of the MasterMac Honda rookie duo of Rhys Irwin and Eugene McManus, in 13th and 14th respectively.

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The final point on offer went to Brayden Elliott for NP Racing Honda, with only one other rider finishing in he results, Ben Luxton in 16th , replacing Luke Hedger at Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda.



Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Old all time lap record: Shane Byrne 1m 46.024s (2017)

New all time lap record: Bradley Ray 1m 45.757s (Yamaha, Q2, 2026)

Old lap record : Bradley Ray 1m 46.583s (Yamaha, 2025)

New lap record: Bradley Ray 1m 46.102s (Yamaha, FP2, 2026)

2025

Round 3

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Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)

Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Tommy Bridewell)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Rory Skinner 3. Tommy Bridewell)

Race 3: 1. Bradley Ray (2.Kyle Ryde 3. Leon Haslam)

There was a red flag on the very first lap on the original lights out, as Cook and Stacey were in behind Ray.

A huge crash at turn two, Wilson, saw Skinner, Charlie Nesbitt and Glenn Irwin all caught up in the same incident, which was caused by Andrew Irwin’s replacement at MET fonaCAB Racing, brother Graeme Irwin - losing control up the inside, then travelling through the pack, skittling the trio over as he fell.

Nesbitt reported hand pain, later diagnosed with a broken metacarpal bone, while Glenn Irwin was treated trackside with pelvic pain and later transferred to hospital as his weekend went from bad to worse.

Lee Jackson had already run off track earlier in the lap, while Richard Kerr left the grid before the race started.

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Jackson was the only one back for the shortened second race start.



Championship standings

A podium finish took Ryde to168 points after 10 races. Redding remains his closest rival, 19 points back on 149.

A win saw Ray up to third, now on 125 points, passing Haslam who moved onto 120.A non-finish saw Cook stay on 93 points and remain fifth overall.

Talbot increased his rookie title advantage, moving to 39 points after adding a valuable ten to his total, with Mikhalchik also picking up points, now on 18, and McManus third, picking up a single point to move his total to eight.



Full BSB Snetterton race results can be found below.

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BSB Snetterton 2026 Race One results: