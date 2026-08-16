Max Cook planning Cadwell Park return after huge Thruxton BSB crash

After being forced out of the Sunday races at Thruxton, Max Cook is aiming to be back on track at Cadwell Park.

Cook was left with no option but to miss the Sunday races at Thruxton after he suffered a concussion in his crash in BSB Race 1, going down and hitting the barrier after contact with Leon Haslam as they exited the final corner.

With two weeks until the Cadwell Park race, though, the AJN Steelstock Bimota rider is hopeful of being able to take part in the weekend there, starting with the pre-event test on Friday (28 August).

Max Cook, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

“That’s [returning at Cadwell Park] the plan,” Cook said, speaking to Crash.net at Thruxton.

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“I need to [race at Cadwell Park] – I’ve dropped from fifth to seventh in the championship now. It’s really unlucky.

“I’ve had seven DNFs now this year, which is really unfortunate.

“Cadwell is one of the tracks where you don’t want to be arriving too unfit, you want to be 100 per cent.

“I think I’ll definitely do all that I can in the next two weeks to make sure that I’m good.

“Also we’re quite lucky that we’ve got the test on Friday evening before the weekend starts.

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“I’ll be sure to do the test, definitely, and if I’m all good for that obviously I’ll continue at the weekend.”

Cook also said that he was already feeling better on Sunday than he was expecting.

“Really gutted, but very lucky that I’m in one piece and that there’s no major injuries,” said Cook.

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“Just, you’ve got to follow the concussion protocol now and just rest up because I’m very bruised and beaten up – took a big impact yesterday.

“Seem to be recovering really well at the moment, I’m a lot more mobile than I thought – didn’t want the crutches or wheelchair or anything, I want to do it myself.

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“I’m able to walk, I’m able to weight-bare and everything, which is really good.”

The incident itself was a “racing incident” in Cook’s view, triggered by his own mistake when trying to pass Haslam.

“It was just a total racing incident,” he said. “I totally messed up the overtake on Leon [Haslam] when I arrived at the chicane: I ran it wide, slowed everyone down, bunched the group up.

“When I did exit, out of the last corner you’re looking right and Leon was on my left, so obviously I was just looking right and trying to be on-line.

“I didn’t even hear him or anything, and all of a sudden he just appeared right in front of me and I was down and out.

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“Just one of the bits of racing.

“If I could rewind I would definitely rewind to that point yesterday, before I attempted the overtake on Leon and not do that again.

“Just been super-unlucky this year.”