Kyle Ryde went ‘defensive everywhere’ to win Assen BSB Race 3

Championship leader Kyle Ryde led from the front to return to winning ways in BSB at Assen.

Kyle Ryde holds off Bradley Ray in BSB Race 3 at Assen
Kyle Ryde holds off Bradley Ray in BSB Race 3 at Assen
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Kyle Ryde had not won a race since the first at Thruxton, and although the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider has featured heavily on the podium at the races in between, Ryde had been looking for a return to the BSB top step to cement his title advantage.

Race three podium, Assen, Redding, Ryde & Ray, BSB, 2026
Race three podium, Assen, Redding, Ryde & Ray, BSB, 2026

After Redding became the man to beat at Assen, Ryde got a better start from the front row, to be established in the lead as early as lap two after passing Ryan Vickers, as he described to British Superbikes after the race in their Podium Reactions segment:

“I think it was my best start of the weekend, I settled in behind Ryan and, well say ‘settled in’ - I passed him first lap into the last corner, and I just got my head down and I tried not to win the race in those first laps, but make it easier for us three to get to the end in some sort of safe manner.

And if we end up racing for first, second and third - then so be it. I just wanted to get away from the danger.”

Ryde felt that his Ducati was not as fast as Bradley Ray’s Yamaha, so as the McAMS rider moved into a close second the #1 plated rider was not keen to give Ray a sniff at leading, as he explained:

“So, I did a few fast laps, maybe a little bit too fast because my tyre wasn’t the great towards the end. Obviously, it was a very fun race to be a part of. Like Brad said, I just didn’t want to sit behind for any sort of half a lap, because it was obvious he was going to be faster than me in some parts and I didn’t want to play cat and mouse and him pull two tenths and me catch it back and then Scott pass me.

So when he passed me, I just went back.”

Ryde was still out front after several challenges from Ray, but an approaching Scott Redding made Ryde choose to go very defensive over the last laps - including at the final chicane, where the Hager PBM Ducati rider left everything on track with a final moved which saw him lead then drop to third as he struggled to control his bike to the line, as Ryde explained form his perspective, happy to take a win at a track where Redding is strong:

“It made the lap time a lot slower, but I just tried to keep fighting at the front and I wasn’t looking at the pit board and then, before you know it, there was three laps to go and I just went so defensive everywhere.

It was a great race to be a part of, and yeah, to beat Scott in one of the races after the weekend he’s had was a good feeling”.

Tags:

2026
TT Circuit Assen, Dutch TT, Assen, The Netherlands
British Superbikes
Ducati
Netherlands

Related Articles

British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (3)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Assen
British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (2)
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Assen
British Superbikes News
Scott Redding had a “long 17 laps” alone in Assen BSB Race 1 victory
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Assen
British Superbikes News
Kyle Ryde “too little too late” to challenge for Race 1 BSB Assen win
Kyle Ryde, Leon Haslam, BSB, 2026, Assen
British Superbikes News
Leon Haslam caught in battle but “had the pace” to fight for win in Assen BSB Race 1
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2026, Assen
British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (1)
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Assen

Latest News

BSB News
Kyle Ryde went ‘defensive everywhere’ to win Assen BSB Race 3
7m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Assen
BSB News
Bradley Ray “sat back, waited for it to unfold” in BSB Assen Race 3
12m ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Assen
BSB News
Scott Redding tried “unconventional moves” but just missed out on Assen BSB triple
20m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Assen
BSB News
Scott Redding had a “long 17 laps” alone in Assen BSB Race 1 victory
19/09/26
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Assen
BSB News
Kyle Ryde “too little too late” to challenge for Race 1 BSB Assen win
19/09/26
Kyle Ryde, Leon Haslam, BSB, 2026, Assen

More News

BSB News
Leon Haslam caught in battle but “had the pace” to fight for win in Assen BSB Race 1
19/09/26
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2026, Assen
BSB News
Bradley Ray confirms 2027 BSB deal with McAMS Yamaha renewal
19/09/26
Bradley Ray, 2026 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Honda Racing manager sacked after failing to report overpayments of £160,000
08/09/26
Havier Beltran, Thruxton BSB 2025.
BSB News
Ryan Vickers compeletes “dream” double at Cadwell Park BSB
31/08/26
Ryan Vickers, Cadwell Park, BSB, 2026
BSB News
Bradley Ray second twice at BSB Cadwell Park - “Ryan got an even better start than me”
31/08/26
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Cadwell Park