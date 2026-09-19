Bradley Ray confirms 2027 BSB deal with McAMS Yamaha renewal

Bradley Ray will continue with the McAMS Yamaha team in BSB next season, it has been confirmed.

Ray joined the McAMS Yamaha team for the 2025 season when his original plans with what was the OMG Yamaha team fell through before the start of the campaign.

Remaining there for 2026 after finishing 2025 as the runner-up to Kyle Ryde, Ray’s current BSB season has been tough, with only two wins so far in a year that has been dominated by Ryde, and more generally Ducati.

Despite the below-par results so far in 2026, Ray has committed to a sixth consecutive season with Yamaha for next year, remaining with Steve Rodgers’ McAMS-backed Raceways team for a third year in succession.

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“I am super happy to confirm I will remain with Steve [Rodgers] and the McAMS Yamaha team into 2027,” said Bradley Ray.

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“The atmosphere and family feeling of the team is great, and while 2026 has been a bit of a challenge in many regards, the team’s ability to dig deep when it has been tough is a mark of what they are capable of.

“There are a few changes coming for 2027 and I am both confident and excited to continue this journey with McAMS Yamaha and Raceways.”

Steve Rodgers, McAMS Yamaha team principal, added: “Brad [Ray] is a class act, and we’ve really seen that this year as he’s been winning when it’s been harder than ever.

“He’s really dug deep and got the most out of the package, so for us to continue is a dream.

Bradley Ray, Thruxton, BSB, 2026 © Ian Hopgood Photography

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“We’ve obviously got a lot of work to do to get the package back to a level where we can fight at the front, but we are making progress as we have shown throughout the 2026 season and we are confident that we can be back fighting for the title in 2027.”