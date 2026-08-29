2026 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Practice Results

Results from day one of the eighth round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park, where Bradley Ray topped a rain interrupted day.

Bradley Ray was fastest in the wet at BSB Cadwell Park
Bradley Ray was fastest in the wet at BSB Cadwell Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Bradley Ray made the most of the brief dry spell at the start of FP2 to head to BSB Qualifying with the best time at a soggy Cadwell Park.

The bank holiday race weekend saw practice sessions moved to Saturday, with further changes made to accommodate the weather, with FP2 moved forward an hour to try and miss the worst of the predicted downpours.

Nobody had completed more than four laps in FP2 when the rain arrived, with only those out fast in the first few minutes able to improve.

Bradley Ray topped FP1 and went faster in FP2 to move to the Superpole style qualifying session used at Cadwell Park with the top time, a 1m 25.674s lap on his McAMS Yamaha.

Championship leader Kyle Ryde led just before Ray, only on track for two laps in the second session, his flying lap being just 0.440s slower for the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider.

Ryan Vickers ventured out in the wet, but did not improve in time after his early dry lap, taking the Honda Racing UK bike to third, building on a successful Thruxton round last time out.

BSB rookie Joe Talbot was fourth quickest, but a second from Ray for AJN Steelstock bimota, putting four different manufacturers in the top four.

Christian Iddon was fifth in the second session for Sencat Yamaha, but was sixth on combined times, with FP1 laps counting towards the Superpole top 12, with Storm Stacey, who topped the test at Cadwell the day before, placing ahead for Bathams AJN Ducati with his FP1 time after not venturing out in the second session.

Leon Haslam was seventh overall for Moto Rapido Ducati, with Glenn Irwin eighth after improving in FP2 on the second Nitrous Competitions bike.

Rory Skinner slipped off at Park Corner when the rain arrived, with his best time coming in the second session just before for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha rider, securing a top 10 place.

After falling in FP1 Josh Brookes was keen to make a quick start, with the DAO Racing rider securing the 11th best combined time, with the final top 12 Superpole place going to the ROKiT BMW of Ilya Mikhalchik.

Max Cook was the rider just missing out in 13th overall, the bimota man ventured back out but could not compete with the dry times to move up the standings, though progressing to 11th in FP2.

It was the same story for Scott Redding, 16th when the rain arrived, the Hager PBM Ducati rider was 14th in FP2 but could not affect his combined position on the wet tyre.

Full results from Cadwell Park BSB (combined):

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Cadwell Park - combined classifiaction (Top 12 to Superpole)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)1' 25.674s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)1' 26.114s
3Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1' 26.428s
4Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)1' 26.757s
5Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)1' 26.822s
6Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)1'26.884s
7Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) 1' 26.967s
8Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)1' 27.016s
9Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)1' 27.093s
10Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)1' 27.272s
11Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)1' 27.457s
12Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team1' 27.489s
  Riders to Q1  
13Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)1' 27.605s
14Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)1' 27.770s
15Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)1' 27.775s
16Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)1' 27.808s
17Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)1' 27.907s
18Danny BuchanGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)1' 27.945s
19Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)1' 28.281s
20Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)1' 28.326s
21Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)1' 28.542s
22Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)1' 28.768s
23Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)1' 29.000s
24Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)1' 30.199s

Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

Outright BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.329s (Yamaha, Superpole, 2026)
Pole record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.457s (Yamaha, 2022)
Fastest race lap record : Bradley Ray 1’ 25.472s (Yamaha, 2025)

2025:

Qualifying (Superpole): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Tommy Bridewell)
Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)
Race 2 (sprint): 1 Tommy Bridewell (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)
Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Andrew Irwin, 3 Tommy Bridewell)

FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Cadwell Park - FP2

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)1' 25.674s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.440s
3Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.754s
4Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.083s
5Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+1.210s
6Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +1.293s
7Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.342s
8Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.419s
9Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.598s
10Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.783s
11Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.931s
12Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.101s
13Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+2.107s
14Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+2.134s
15Danny BuchanGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+2.271s
16Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+2.448s
17Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.607s
18Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.819s
19Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.868s
20Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+3.094s
21Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+3.570s
22Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+4.525s
23Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+16.162s
24Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)No Time

FP1

The first session saw Ray take over late on to go top with track time broken up by long spells in the pits, avoiding the drizzle. The Yamaha rider took over from Stacey, who led the way for much of the 45 minutes, with Ryde completing the early top three.

Vickers and top rookie Talbot completed the early top five. Haslam, Jason O’Halloran and Iddon were next quickest, and the last three riders within a second of the best lap in the session

There was one fall in FP1, with Brookes off at Park Corner.


FP1 Results:
 

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Cadwell Park - FP1

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)1' 26.440s
2Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.382s
3Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.456s
4Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.593s
5Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.715s
6Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.821s
7Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.864s
8Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.890s
9Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.049s
10Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.243s
11Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.330s
12Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.364s
13Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.467s
14Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+1.513s
15Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.658s
16Danny BuchanGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+1.699s
17Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.734s
18Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+1.886s
19Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.894s
20Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.960s
21Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.549s
22Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.560s
23Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+2.847s
24Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+4.316s

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Bradley Ray
Yamaha

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