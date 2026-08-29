2026 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Practice Results
Results from day one of the eighth round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park, where Bradley Ray topped a rain interrupted day.
Bradley Ray made the most of the brief dry spell at the start of FP2 to head to BSB Qualifying with the best time at a soggy Cadwell Park.
The bank holiday race weekend saw practice sessions moved to Saturday, with further changes made to accommodate the weather, with FP2 moved forward an hour to try and miss the worst of the predicted downpours.
Nobody had completed more than four laps in FP2 when the rain arrived, with only those out fast in the first few minutes able to improve.
Bradley Ray topped FP1 and went faster in FP2 to move to the Superpole style qualifying session used at Cadwell Park with the top time, a 1m 25.674s lap on his McAMS Yamaha.
Championship leader Kyle Ryde led just before Ray, only on track for two laps in the second session, his flying lap being just 0.440s slower for the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider.
Ryan Vickers ventured out in the wet, but did not improve in time after his early dry lap, taking the Honda Racing UK bike to third, building on a successful Thruxton round last time out.
BSB rookie Joe Talbot was fourth quickest, but a second from Ray for AJN Steelstock bimota, putting four different manufacturers in the top four.
Christian Iddon was fifth in the second session for Sencat Yamaha, but was sixth on combined times, with FP1 laps counting towards the Superpole top 12, with Storm Stacey, who topped the test at Cadwell the day before, placing ahead for Bathams AJN Ducati with his FP1 time after not venturing out in the second session.
Leon Haslam was seventh overall for Moto Rapido Ducati, with Glenn Irwin eighth after improving in FP2 on the second Nitrous Competitions bike.
Rory Skinner slipped off at Park Corner when the rain arrived, with his best time coming in the second session just before for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha rider, securing a top 10 place.
After falling in FP1 Josh Brookes was keen to make a quick start, with the DAO Racing rider securing the 11th best combined time, with the final top 12 Superpole place going to the ROKiT BMW of Ilya Mikhalchik.
Max Cook was the rider just missing out in 13th overall, the bimota man ventured back out but could not compete with the dry times to move up the standings, though progressing to 11th in FP2.
It was the same story for Scott Redding, 16th when the rain arrived, the Hager PBM Ducati rider was 14th in FP2 but could not affect his combined position on the wet tyre.
Full results from Cadwell Park BSB (combined):
|2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Cadwell Park - combined classifiaction (Top 12 to Superpole)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)
|1' 25.674s
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|1' 26.114s
|3
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1' 26.428s
|4
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|1' 26.757s
|5
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|1' 26.822s
|6
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Sencat Racing (Yamaha)
|1'26.884s
|7
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati)
|1' 26.967s
|8
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|1' 27.016s
|9
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1' 27.093s
|10
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|1' 27.272s
|11
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|1' 27.457s
|12
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team
|1' 27.489s
|Riders to Q1
|13
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|1' 27.605s
|14
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|1' 27.770s
|15
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|1' 27.775s
|16
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)
|1' 27.808s
|17
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|1' 27.907s
|18
|Danny Buchan
|GBR
|MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)
|1' 27.945s
|19
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|1' 28.281s
|20
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|1' 28.326s
|21
|Eugene McManus
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|1' 28.542s
|22
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing (Honda)
|1' 28.768s
|23
|Rhys Irwin
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|1' 29.000s
|24
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing (Honda)
|1' 30.199s
Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:
Outright BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.329s (Yamaha, Superpole, 2026)
Pole record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.457s (Yamaha, 2022)
Fastest race lap record : Bradley Ray 1’ 25.472s (Yamaha, 2025)
2025:
Qualifying (Superpole): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Tommy Bridewell)
Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)
Race 2 (sprint): 1 Tommy Bridewell (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)
Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Andrew Irwin, 3 Tommy Bridewell)
FP2 Results:
2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Cadwell Park - FP2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)
|1' 25.674s
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|+0.440s
|3
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.754s
|4
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+1.083s
|5
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Sencat Racing (Yamaha)
|+1.210s
|6
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati)
|+1.293s
|7
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|+1.342s
|8
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+1.419s
|9
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+1.598s
|10
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.783s
|11
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+1.931s
|12
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+2.101s
|13
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+2.107s
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)
|+2.134s
|15
|Danny Buchan
|GBR
|MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)
|+2.271s
|16
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+2.448s
|17
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+2.607s
|18
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+2.819s
|19
|Eugene McManus
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+2.868s
|20
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing (Honda)
|+3.094s
|21
|Rhys Irwin
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+3.570s
|22
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing (Honda)
|+4.525s
|23
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team
|+16.162s
|24
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|No Time
FP1
The first session saw Ray take over late on to go top with track time broken up by long spells in the pits, avoiding the drizzle. The Yamaha rider took over from Stacey, who led the way for much of the 45 minutes, with Ryde completing the early top three.
Vickers and top rookie Talbot completed the early top five. Haslam, Jason O’Halloran and Iddon were next quickest, and the last three riders within a second of the best lap in the session
There was one fall in FP1, with Brookes off at Park Corner.
FP1 Results:
2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Cadwell Park - FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)
|1' 26.440s
|2
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|+0.382s
|3
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|+0.456s
|4
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.593s
|5
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+0.715s
|6
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati)
|+0.821s
|7
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.864s
|8
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Sencat Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.890s
|9
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team
|+1.049s
|10
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+1.243s
|11
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.330s
|12
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+1.364s
|13
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+1.467s
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)
|+1.513s
|15
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.658s
|16
|Danny Buchan
|GBR
|MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)
|+1.699s
|17
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.734s
|18
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+1.886s
|19
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|+1.894s
|20
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.960s
|21
|Eugene McManus
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+2.549s
|22
|Rhys Irwin
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+2.560s
|23
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing (Honda)
|+2.847s
|24
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing (Honda)
|+4.316s