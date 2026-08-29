2026 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Practice Results

Bradley Ray made the most of the brief dry spell at the start of FP2 to head to BSB Qualifying with the best time at a soggy Cadwell Park.

The bank holiday race weekend saw practice sessions moved to Saturday, with further changes made to accommodate the weather, with FP2 moved forward an hour to try and miss the worst of the predicted downpours.

Nobody had completed more than four laps in FP2 when the rain arrived, with only those out fast in the first few minutes able to improve.

Bradley Ray topped FP1 and went faster in FP2 to move to the Superpole style qualifying session used at Cadwell Park with the top time, a 1m 25.674s lap on his McAMS Yamaha.

Championship leader Kyle Ryde led just before Ray, only on track for two laps in the second session, his flying lap being just 0.440s slower for the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider.

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Ryan Vickers ventured out in the wet, but did not improve in time after his early dry lap, taking the Honda Racing UK bike to third, building on a successful Thruxton round last time out.

BSB rookie Joe Talbot was fourth quickest, but a second from Ray for AJN Steelstock bimota, putting four different manufacturers in the top four.

Christian Iddon was fifth in the second session for Sencat Yamaha, but was sixth on combined times, with FP1 laps counting towards the Superpole top 12, with Storm Stacey, who topped the test at Cadwell the day before, placing ahead for Bathams AJN Ducati with his FP1 time after not venturing out in the second session.

Leon Haslam was seventh overall for Moto Rapido Ducati, with Glenn Irwin eighth after improving in FP2 on the second Nitrous Competitions bike.

Rory Skinner slipped off at Park Corner when the rain arrived, with his best time coming in the second session just before for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha rider, securing a top 10 place.

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After falling in FP1 Josh Brookes was keen to make a quick start, with the DAO Racing rider securing the 11th best combined time, with the final top 12 Superpole place going to the ROKiT BMW of Ilya Mikhalchik.

Max Cook was the rider just missing out in 13th overall, the bimota man ventured back out but could not compete with the dry times to move up the standings, though progressing to 11th in FP2.

It was the same story for Scott Redding, 16th when the rain arrived, the Hager PBM Ducati rider was 14th in FP2 but could not affect his combined position on the wet tyre.

Full results from Cadwell Park BSB (combined):

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Cadwell Park - combined classifiaction (Top 12 to Superpole) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) 1' 25.674s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 1' 26.114s 3 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1' 26.428s 4 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) 1' 26.757s 5 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) 1' 26.822s 6 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) 1'26.884s 7 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) 1' 26.967s 8 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 1' 27.016s 9 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1' 27.093s 10 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) 1' 27.272s 11 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) 1' 27.457s 12 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team 1' 27.489s Riders to Q1 13 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) 1' 27.605s 14 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) 1' 27.770s 15 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1' 27.775s 16 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) 1' 27.808s 17 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) 1' 27.907s 18 Danny Buchan GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) 1' 27.945s 19 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1' 28.281s 20 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 1' 28.326s 21 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1' 28.542s 22 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) 1' 28.768s 23 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1' 29.000s 24 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) 1' 30.199s

Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

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Outright BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.329s (Yamaha, Superpole, 2026)

Pole record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.457s (Yamaha, 2022)

Fastest race lap record : Bradley Ray 1’ 25.472s (Yamaha, 2025)

2025:

Qualifying (Superpole): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Tommy Bridewell)

Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)

Race 2 (sprint): 1 Tommy Bridewell (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)

Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Andrew Irwin, 3 Tommy Bridewell)

FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Cadwell Park - FP2 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) 1' 25.674s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.440s 3 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.754s 4 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +1.083s 5 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +1.210s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +1.293s 7 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +1.342s 8 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.419s 9 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.598s 10 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.783s 11 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +1.931s 12 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +2.101s 13 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +2.107s 14 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +2.134s 15 Danny Buchan GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) +2.271s 16 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +2.448s 17 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +2.607s 18 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.819s 19 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.868s 20 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +3.094s 21 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +3.570s 22 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) +4.525s 23 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +16.162s 24 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) No Time

FP1

The first session saw Ray take over late on to go top with track time broken up by long spells in the pits, avoiding the drizzle. The Yamaha rider took over from Stacey, who led the way for much of the 45 minutes, with Ryde completing the early top three.

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Vickers and top rookie Talbot completed the early top five. Haslam, Jason O’Halloran and Iddon were next quickest, and the last three riders within a second of the best lap in the session

There was one fall in FP1, with Brookes off at Park Corner.



FP1 Results:

