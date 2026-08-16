Ryan Vickers on Thruxton BSB double - “I didn’t think it would be possible”

Ryan Vickers beat his own expectations to be a double winner in BSB on Sunday at Thruxton.

Ryan Vickers treats fans to a burnout after BSB victory at Thruxton
Ryan Vickers treats fans to a burnout after BSB victory at Thruxton
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Honda had not had a BSB win since Tommy Bridewell was on the top step at Cadwell Park almost a year ago, until Ryan Vickers completed his improved season with a double win on Sunday, first taking victory on the Sprint, then in race 3.

With time away in the World Superbike paddock, Vickers himself had not won since his last visit to Thruxton in 2024, where he had also been a double winner, on Yamaha, who were in the middle of their dominant run at the track, which only ended when Kyle Ryde had taken victory in the opening race.

All those factors, coupled with Vickers having to learn a new bike at Honda Racing UK meant that the number 7 rider had not thought winning results would come so soon, as he explained to British Superbikes in their podium reactions section post-race:

“I didn’t think it would be possible. You know, the double race winner this year.

Honestly, sat there, in the first few rounds, wouldn’t have ever thought that was possible. But you know, coming into this weekend, I had high hopes just simply being off of what I’ve done here in the past, and last time I was here on the Yamaha, it felt amazing. I sort of felt like I’d sort of crack the way of understanding Thruxton fully, you know, ‘cause there is a specific way of riding this track, and it takes a bit of experience to really sus that out and be in the last lap fight ‘cause that’s all it is here.”

Ryan Vickers,Thruxton, BSB, 2026
Ryan Vickers,Thruxton, BSB, 2026
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The nature of Thruxton means the races often go to the wire, as Vickers explained in his own words, before moving on to Bradley Ray choosing to lead and how he decided his best course of action would be to make sure he was near enough to try for a slipstream and pass:

“You can be fast for 17 laps, you can be fast for 19 laps and still not be in the fight for the race win, so really, really happy to be able to bring that for myself on Honda this weekend.

We’ve done a great job. The guys have improved the bike every time and like the guys have mentioned, fantastic racing. It’s always so good here and it’s just trying to put yourself in the best position, and like Brad said, he chose to lead on the last lap - it’s like I didn’t really want to be second because then, like you said, you get the other two or three people behind you then slipstream and then your chance of getting on a podium is maybe, thrown out of the window, but timed it perfectly.

Got a real good run through Goodwood, closed a bit of the gap back on Brad, losing the front for about 70 metres probably, but, yeah, got a real good run off of Church. Managed to get the slipstream, guys done a fantastic job. They gave me a real fast bike this weekend and I think that paid off in both the races - we won the races on a bit of slipstream and making sure we was able to hold up the front positions.”

When asked in the interview Vickers agreed that, due to the Honda not currently being considered the best bike, the achievement would already be a career highlight for him, adding:

“Absolutely, especially with the situation for sure. You know, I’ve had a lot of good races on the Yamaha doing the triple at Brands and stuff like they, absolutely fantastic. I’ll probably never win a race or three races by that distance again, but you know the situation with Honda and the current situation with where the level is, it’s great and I’m really proud to bring that to Honda, ‘cause they’ve been struggling through all the classes the last few years and it’s been a while since they’ve had a good few race wins, so really, really proud to do that and I can’t thank them enough.”

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Honda
Ryan Vickers

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