Ryan Vickers “couldn’t be in a better place” ahead of Cadwell Park BSB

After two victories and a further podium at Thruxton, Ryan Vickers says he “couldn’t be in a better place” ahead of the Cadwell Park BSB.

Ryan Vickers,Thruxton, BSB, 2026
Ryan Vickers,Thruxton, BSB, 2026
© Ian Hopgood Photography

A first podium of the 2026 BSB season at Thruxton in Race 1 was followed up by victories in both Sunday races, leaving Ryan Vickers full of confidence heading to Cadwell Park for round eight.

Vickers’ two Thruxton victories came after several months of trying to develop the CBR1000RR-R into a bike capable of performing at the front of BSB, but they also came at a circuit where Vickers had excelled in the past with Yamaha.

Cadwell Park is another track that has suited Vickers in the past, such that this year the 27-year-old is aware that he needs to reign in his own potential to maintain consistency and avoid mistakes.

“I couldn’t be in a better place,” Ryan Vickers told Crash.net after Race 3 at the Thruxton BSB.

Ryan Vickers, 2026 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Ryan Vickers, 2026 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

“And not even just coming off of here, we’ve been progressing every round that we’ve been at so far; since Knockhill we’ve been pushing closer to the podium, a lot of P4s. 

“Cadwell’s a fantastic track for me. I need to actually hold myself back there because I can go around there really fast, but sometimes it can bite you a little bit.

“I’ve learnt that over the years, so I’m just going to build into it nice and steady and see what the bike’s like there. 

“[Honda] has had good success there over the years. They used to do a lot more testing there, probably helped towards some of those wins; now we can’t do that sort of testing at Cadwell, but I’m hoping that they’ll be able to give me a really good base and we can go away from there with some great results.”

After his Thruxton wins, Vickers lies fifth in the riders’ standings, 149 points behind championship leader Kyle Ryde.

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British Superbikes
Ryan Vickers
Ryan Vickers “couldn’t be in a better place” ahead of Cadwell Park BSB
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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