Former BSB rider to return at Cadwell Park aboard Ducati machinery

Danny Buchan will come out of retirement from motorcycle racing this weekend to ride at the Cadwell Park BSB.

Two-time National Superstock champion Buchan retired at the end of the 2024 BSB season and has since become a part of TNT Sports’ presentation and commentary line-up for the past two years.

But Buchan will be back on the BSB grid this weekend at Cadwell Park to replace the still-injured Andrew Irwin at the MET fonaCAB Ducati team.

Irwin has been out of action since round three at Knockhill and has been replaced by his brother, Graeme Irwin, until now, but it will be Buchan stepping in for the eighth round of the season on August bank holiday weekend.

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“I spoke to Andrew [Irwin] about riding the Superbike at Cadwell Park and I laughed to start with and said ‘I am retired’, but it planted the seed,” Buchan told BritishSuperbike.com.

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“From there, I thought about it and I have been riding bikes on trackdays, but nothing near a Superbike as I had stopped racing.

“So, I said let’s do some filming and it has been really good and I have really been enjoying myself – being back on a Superbike is unreal!

“I can’t believe the speed of the MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati, so I thought ‘Why not let’s have a go at Cadwell Park and have some fun with it’.

“I don’t have expectations as I have been off a BSB bike for two years now and the level of competition is so high, so I am going to go into the weekend to enjoy it.

“I need to thank the whole MET fonaCAB Racing team for inviting me to represent them with this opportunity and also to Alpinestars for getting me kit made for the weekend!

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“Thanks to everyone for making it happen and getting behind me to be back on the grid for Cadwell Park.”

Team principal John Erwin added: “We’re pleased to welcome Danny [Buchan] as our stand-in rider this weekend at Cadwell Park. He has a strong history at the circuit and clearly enjoys riding there.

“Having been away from competitive racing for a few seasons, the additional practice time will be valuable in helping him get comfortable, dialled in with the bike, and up to speed.

“Most importantly, we hope Danny enjoys the weekend, and the whole team will be behind him throughout.”