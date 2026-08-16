2026 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (3)

The BSB final feature race at round seven, Thruxton was a fight to the very end, with Ryan Vickers pulling off an impressive second win.

The early pacesetters were the Cheshire Mouldings bikes of Rory Skinner and Danny Kent, with fellow Yamaha rider Bradley Ray well and truly in the mix.

From fourth on the grid, Vickers was again shored up in the main group, hitting the front for the first time on lap five.

That was short lived, with Skinner back in front for a large portion of the race. Bradley Ray was the next rider to make a move, feeling he needed to be in front win.

Vickers was still top three, but had lost his knee slider at Church, though his determination meant it seemed to have little effect on cornering.

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Skinner was back in first on the penultimate lap, but the number seven bike was looming large, and Vickers made a huge lunge up the inside of Bradley Ray who moved to the front and tried to hold the lead, in the final sector of track, ahead out of the chicane and over the line, blocking all moves to pick up his second win of the season, both coming today at Thruxton.

Ray was just 0.075s behind the Honda Racing UK bike, again just out of track and luck for second on the McAMS Yamaha, with Vickers quick to shut the door on his final attempt to pass.

Kyle Ryde spent much of the race bouncing between second and fourth, revealing after the race he had sought permission from race direction to run a de-tuned Superstock engine for the weekend, leaving the reigning champion under-powered on the straights, on his way to finish back on the podium after a race off in the Sprint.

The group for the most part was a six, with Leon Haslam remaining close to the top three, with a fastest lap in the race helping to keep the Ducati in touch for fourth for the Moto Rapido team.

After doing much of work out front, Skinner faded to fifth, over a second behind Vickers, just ahead of team-mate Kent in sixth.

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Charlie Nesbitt started from 12th on the grid, powering forward to seventh, his first top ten finish of the season in a distant seventh.

Christian Iddon was as high as fifth before being pushed wide, recovering for eighth for Sencat Yamaha.

Josh Brookes bit the screen and, after already moving forward after a drop out of the points to battle Fraser Rogers, then pulled clear to pick rivals off all the way to ninth for DAO Racing.

MasterMac Honda rider Eugene McManus completed the top ten for just the second time this season, the best rookie finisher in the final race.

Rogers finished up eleventh on the second TAG Honda entry, with Glenn Irwin fighting back into the points for 13th on the second Nitrous Competitions bike.

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The remaining points on offer went to Lee Jackson on the second DAO bike in 13th, Rhys Irwin in 14th for MasterMac Honda and Graeme Irwin, the best of he two replacement riders, in for Andrew Irwin at MET fonaCAB Racing in 15th.

Joe Sheldon-Shaw, in at Whitecliffe CDH Racing, for Luke Hedger, also saw the chequered flag, in 20th.



Official British Superbike Thruxton Records:

2026 best BSB lap: Kyle Ryde 1’ 13.870s (Ducati, Warm-Up, 2026)

Old outright BSB lap record : Josh Brookes 1’ 14.655s (Ducati, 2019)

Pole record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 14.143s (Yamaha, 2025)

Fastest lap record :Bradley Ray 1’ 14.539s (Yamaha, 2025)

2025:

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Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)

Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Danny Kent, 3 Max Cook)

Race 2(sprint): 1 Danny Kent (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1 Danny Kent (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Christian Iddon)

After retiring from the Sprint, Storm Stacey was out of contention before the race started, still in the pits on the warm-up lap, with a technical issue ruling him out of Race 3.

Scott Redding’s race was over before it had begun, dropping back, he had contact with Jason O’Halloran through turn 13on the first lap.

Ilya Mikhalchik was next out, retiring to the pits.

Joe Talbot was pushing to not get dropped in eighth, when he fell at turn 3, Campbell on lap eleven.

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O’Halloran did not see the end of the race himself, contact with Iddon saw the Australian off his Honda right at the end, with the riders behind having to take evasive action through the chicane as his Honda crossed the track, coming to rest on the grass on the opposite side.

Richard Kerr was ruled out after a fall at Village during warm-up at the start of the day. Max Cook was back in the paddock after his big crash in the first race, but was also ruled out for the remainder of the Thruxton weekend.



Championship Standings

Ryde leaves with a lead of 47 points and a total of 348, a gap aided by a DNF for nearest rival Redding, who stays on 301 points.

Ray is third on 257, 91 behind Ryde, with Haslam fourth on 223 and Vickers now a clear fifth on 199 after two wins.

In the rookie standings Talbot is 11th overall, on 10 points, joint with the more experienced Kent and Jackson.

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Talbot’s nearest rival remains Mikhalchik despite a DNF on 46, while Rhys Irwin and McManus both scored points in the final race, now on 18 and 19 respectively.

Full results from Thruxton BSB Race 3: