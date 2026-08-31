2026 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (3)

Bradley Ray was sat on pole for all the races, but it was not to be third time lucky, as Ryan Vickers was once again quick off the mark to lead into turn one and hold on out front to pick up a double win to close BSB round eight, at Cadwell Park.

The Honda Racing UK rider was smooth over the first half of the race, losing much of the head bobbling and chatter that had characterised his return to BSB over the early part of the season.

As the race went on, the number 7 bike looked less stable, giving plenty of warning twitches, with Vickers still pulling off a crowd pleasing jump over the hill on arrival at the Mountain section of the track, to come away with both race wins on the Bank Holiday Monday at Cadwell Park.

Behind it was Ray giving chase again. In position after an early pass in the Gooseneck on Kyle Ryde, the McAMS Yamaha reeled in Vickers and kept close behind again,setting the fastest lap in the race to stay in touch, but with his own warnings from his bike and a strong defensive line for Vickers the number 28 was second, just 0.176s slower at the chequered flag.

The podium was the same as in the sprint earlier in the day, with Kyle Ryde still trying to manage his illness. The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider managed the early part of the race, then pushed, closing in on the duo in front again, eventually returning to managing his Ducati safely home in third, with his consistent podium finishes seeing him claim the King of the Mountain trophy for accumulated points.

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AJN Steelstock rookie Joe Talbot went one better, recording a new personal best finish in fourth, making progress rapidly from eighth on the grid, with a push in the race to challenge Ryde before finishing clear of fifth placed Leon Haslam.

There was drama for Haslam before the race started, out over the grass on his out lap, with changes made to his throttle on the grid to fix his issues on the Moto Rapido Ducati, which worked out.

There was a wait before Jason O’Halloran reached the chequered flag, holding on in his battle with Sencat Yamaha’s Christain Iddon for sixth, adding to his fifth and sixth from earlier in the weekend to complete a solid forward step for the Australian on the second Honda Racing UK bike.

Max Cook was a lonely eighth on the second bimota , with Storm Stacey making late gains to climb to ninth for Bathams AJN Ducati. Ilya Mikhalchik completed the top ten for ROKiT BMW Motorrad.

Lee Jackson was shuffled back to 11th, fighting in the same group on track with Stacey and Mikhalchik, with a late move from the DAO Racing rider pushing Danny Kent back to 13th a huge drop back from his fifth on the grid for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha.

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Glenn Irwin brought home the second Nitrous Coin bike in 14th right behind Kent, and just in front of Hager PBM Ducati rider Scott Redding.

Redding saw his weekend go from bad to worse when he ran off track on lap six cutting across the course at turn 9/10 - dropping from eighth to 20th as he grass-tracked back to the track, throwing his arms around furiously before fighting back for the final point on offer.



Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

Outright BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.329s (Yamaha, Superpole, 2026)

Pole record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.457s (Yamaha, 2022)

Fastest race lap record : Bradley Ray 1’ 25.472s (Yamaha, 2025)

2025:

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Qualifying (Superpole): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Tommy Bridewell)

Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)

Race 2 (sprint): 1 Tommy Bridewell (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)

Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Andrew Irwin, 3 Tommy Bridewell)

Danny Buchan continued in place of Andrew Irwin and the MET fonaCAB Racing team, stepping out of the commentary booth for a final time for 17th.



Like in the sprint, Rory Skinner was sat in the podium places, this time in third, when he clipped the kerb at the chicane, sliding out of contention on his rebuilt Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, falling right in front of Ray for the second race in a row.

Brayden Elliott and Eugene McManus retired from the race.



There was again no Richard Kerr after a weekend of bike issues and crashes. Luke Hedger was also absent for the final race.

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Championship Standings

As round eight drew to a close championship leader, reigning champion Ryde had added three more podium finishes, moving to 392 points ahead of the Showdown portion on the BSB season.

Ryde holds a 71 point advantage over nearest rival Redding, up from a 47 point gap on arrival at Cadwell Park. Ray is 103 points behind, with a 289 total. Haslam remains fourth on 260, with double winner Vickers now on 235 points and fifth.

Talbot remains top rookie after a strong weekend, now with 124 points in ninth overall, equal with Jackson. Nearest rival Mikhalchik moved his points tally to 61 after eight rounds.



Full results from Cadwell Park BSB Race 3: