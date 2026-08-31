2026 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (2)

Bradley Ray again found himself on pole position, but this time it was ‘Flying’ Ryan Vickers living up to his nickname, going around the Yamaha to get the holeshot and stay out front for all 12 laps of the BSB sprint race at round eight, Cadwell Park.



Winner of the sprint at Thruxton on his way to a double, Ryan Vickers was fastest in Race 1, but did not start from pole after a trip to race direction after Race 1 for collecting Joe Talbot saw him awarded a penalty point on his racing license and a three place grid demotion.

Now, fourth and back in red after crashing the Honda Racing UK heritage livery in the first race, an electric start saw Vickers ahead from the very first corner all the way to the chequered flag at the home track for the team, based in Louth.

Behind, Ray gave chase, but was not close enough to make a move on the final lap after the duo launched into the air over the Mountain section, bringing home the McAMS Yamaha second 0.282s behind at the finish line.

Despite still feeling under the weather and low on energy, Kyle Ryde was able to hold on to a lonely third, securing his 21st podium in 22 races for Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Ducati and glad not to have any battles coming behind for the final podium place.

Leon Haslam could not rest in fourth, the Moto Rapido Ducati rider was under pressure all the way from rookie Joe Talbot, who picked up his best finish in fifth for AJN Steelstock Bimota.

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Jason O’Halloran was close behind in sixth on the second Honda Racing UK bike , completing a strong race for the team.

Max Cook was next in the train of bikes on track in seventh on the second bimota,

Local rider Lee Jackson was eighth for DAO Racing, with Scott Redding making up places late in the race after dropping from 11th to 13th at the start for a ninth place finish, damage limitation for the Hager PBM Ducati rider.

Danny Kent pushed his way back into the top ten to be the top Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha.

Storm Stacey dropped back to 11th for Bathams AJN Ducati, clear of 12th placed Josh Brookes, showing no ill effects from his latest crash in warm-up, for the DAO Racing team.

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The remaining points on offer went to Ilya Mikhalchik on the ROKiT BMW in 13th, Fraser Rogers in 14th for TAG Honda, and Christian Iddon, who seemed to have a bike issue late in the race, running onto the grass at Park from 12th, recovering to collect 15th.



Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

Outright BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.329s (Yamaha, Superpole, 2026)

Pole record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.457s (Yamaha, 2022)

Fastest race lap record : Bradley Ray 1’ 25.472s (Yamaha, 2025)

2025:

Qualifying (Superpole): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Tommy Bridewell)

Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)

Race 2 (sprint): 1 Tommy Bridewell (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)

Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Andrew Irwin, 3 Tommy Bridewell)

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Race 1 winner Rory Skinner was sat second and looking for away around Vickers when he ran wide at the exit of Charlie’s on lap five, his Cheshire Mouldings bike destroying itself as it tumbled away.

Eugene McManus had an early exit, at Charlie’s on lap two, with Glenn Irwin sat in the grass again on lap five at the bottom of the mountain.

Danny Buchan continued his return to track for Andrew Irwin and the MET fonaCAB Racing team, stepping out of the commentary booth for 18th after just missing out on points in the first race.

There was no Richard Kerr after a tough weekend of bike issues and crashes for the SM Racing team.



Championship Standings

Pushing though illness to finish on the podium means Kyle Ryde, now with 378 points, could now finish third in all the remaining races and still pick up the title.

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Redding, in second overall, sees the gap go out from 51 to 58 points after finishing ninth, now on 320 points.

Ray finishing second only reduced his deficit by two, now on 273 points in third.

Talbot added to his rookie advantage with his best finish to date, moving to 112 points, with nearest rival Mikhalchik on 55 points after 23 races.

Full results from Cadwell Park BSB Race 2 (sprint):