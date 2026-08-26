Bradley Ray confident of Cadwell Park BSB potential: “It will be a good track for us”

After taking podiums in five of the last six races, Bradley Ray goes to Cadwell Park confident of his potential.

Ray has a strong history at Cadwell Park, with a victory among three podiums there in 2022 and another win coming his way last year in Race 1.

The 2026 BSB season has been tough, with only two wins so far, but the McAMS Yamaha rider is confident that he is making steps forward with the YZF-R1 this year, and he expects the bike to work well on the twisty Cadwell Park layout.

“The bike is making steps, which is good,” Bradley Ray told Crash.net after Race 3 at Thruxton.

Bradley Ray, 2026 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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“We made a step at Oulton and moved it onto here.

“We were the only Yamaha who was sort of half-decent [at Thruxton] again, so I think we’re making steps.

“I think Cadwell will be a good track for us. The chassis is working well and I always go well at Cadwell, so looking forward to carrying on working there.”

Speaking ahead of the August bank holiday race weekend, Ray reiterated his confidence in the R1 at the moment.

“I'm looking forward to Cadwell Park this weekend,” he said. “I've had some great memories there, and it's a track I've come to really enjoy over the years.

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Bradley Ray, 2026 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

“We head into the weekend with a strong feeling on the bike, and our results over the last couple of rounds show the effort we've all put in behind the scenes to move the Yamaha R1 package forward.

“We're feeling confident in our ability to fight at the front again and challenge for podiums and wins.

“We've made a step with the bike since our last visit there, so we can expect to be right in the fight across all three races.

“Looking forward to reuniting with the team and getting back to work before the points ramp up for the Showdown – it's hard to believe it's almost that time already!”

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