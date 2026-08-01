2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (1)

Results from race one, round six of the 2026 BSB Championship, returning to Oulton Park, where Bradley Ray won for the second time this season in a close race.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The opening BSB race at round six, an earlier in the season return to Oulton Park, saw a determined Bradley Ray stick with the lead group before pulling out an advantage of his own, for a second win in 2026.

Record pace in Q2 had seen Max Cook start from pole, pulling away out front, flanked by his rookie bimota team-mate after a huge start from fifth for Joe Talbot.

Ray made sure to keep up with the AJN Steelstock duo as the group expanded, with Storm Stacey joining, then Leon Haslam, before Kyle Ryde and Scott Redding also came to play. The McAMS Yamaha rider had the group size on his board, informed as the lead changed with Cook falling back into the group, as Stacey took over out front.

Ready to pounce as the title rivals gained, the number 28 saw his opportunity on lap 11 of 18, passing Haslam in the final corner and Stacey at the start of the next lap.

Ray locked in for a fastest lap to pull a lead of over a second, though that was cut to 0.651s over the line.

It was Ryde who was giving chase, joining the lead group from 10th on the grid, using tyre but not scared to go for a final push, putting in his fastest lap on his last on the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions bike to bring the Ducati home second, keeping his perfect podium record going in 2026, with 16 rostrum finishes in 16 races.

The podium had a similar feel to the first round, also held at Oulton Park.

Then all three race saw Ryde win with Haslam second and Ray third, with the order different, but Haslam back for his first rostrum visit since the first round, just holding off Stacey after he pounced on a wobble in the final corners, with a defensive line seeing the Moto Rapido Ducati rider keep ahead.

After doing several laps in the lead Stacey finished fourth for AJN Bathams Ducati, with Redding the last of the group in fifth for Hager PBM Ducati.

Ryan Vickers had a lonely ride in sixth, unable to bridge the gap on his Honda UK Racing bike, but clear of seventh place - top rookie, Talbot - who faded after his fast start, but was the top bimota after a huge, late fall for team-mate Cook at Cascades on lap 16.

Talbot was also on his own on track after he halted his fall through the pack after his moment at Cascades, with Jason O’Halloran the best of the rest in eighth on the second Honda UK bike, Just ahead of Christian Iddon, who moved through the pack from 14th on the grid.

Glenn Irwin was also heading in the right direction after dropping to 15th on lap one on the second Nitrous Coin bike, rallying for a final placement inside the top 10.

Lee Jackson was top DAO Racing bike, with the duo once again close on track, with Josh Brookes finishing just behind in 11th and 12th respectively.

The remaining points from race 1 went to rookie Ilya Mikhalchik on the sole BMW in 13th after an early drop in position that he did not recover, Danny Kent, the only Cheshire Mouldings bike to see the chequered flag in 14th and another BSB rookie, Rhys Irwin, who brought home his MasterMac Honda 15th.  


Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

New lap record: Max Cook 1m 32.662s (bimota, Q2, 2026)

Old Official lap record : Leon Haslam 1m 32.817s (Ducati, 2025)
Old Fastest lap record : Kyle Ryde 1m 32.780s (Ducati, PQ 2026)
Old Pole record: Bradley Ray 1m 32.851s (Yamaha, Q2, 2025)

Round 1 2026:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)
Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)


2025

Round 1:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Leon Haslam)
Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 2 Leon Haslam)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Leon Haslam (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: -

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Charlie Nesbitt (2 Fraser Rogers, 3 Storm Stacey)
Race 1: Josh Brookes (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Kyle Ryde)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Christian Iddon)
Race 3: Scott Redding (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)


Graeme Irwin (18th )was filling in for brother Andrew again at at MET fonaCAB Racing.

Joe Sheldon-Shaw(21st)  continued his late call up return to BSB, filling in for Luke Hedger at Whitecliffe CDH Racing after Hedger had an accident at work, falling off a roof between rounds.

Dan Brooks, (20th) moved over from the Superstock Championship to fill in for the recovering Eugene McManus at MasterMac Honda.

Cook was not the only rider not to finish, with an early fall for Rory Skinner at Shell on lap 2, shortly after Fraser Rogers pulled into the pits.


Championship Standings

Second was enough for Ryde to extend his lead in the title chase, moving from a 19 point advantage on arrival to a 24 point gap after race 1, with a total of 268.

Redding remains closest in second, on 244, with a win moving Ray to 185 in third.

Haslam increased his tally to 179 in fourth, with Cook staying fifth on 151 after his DNF.

Talbot increased his rookie advantage on 76 points, with Mikhalchik moving to 33 in second. Rhys Irwin added a point to move to 14 in third.


Full results from Oulton Park BSB Race 1:

2026 British Superbikes Round 6 - Oulton Park  -   Race Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)28m 11.917s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.651s
3Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +1.995s
4Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+2.093s
5Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+2.287s
6Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+6.513s
7Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+8.429s
8Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+19.786s
9Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+20.089s
10Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+20.182s
11Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+20.894s
12Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+23.721s
13Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+29.072s
14Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+29.194s
15Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+36.704s
16Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+44.410s
17Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+1m 04.610s
18Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+1m 11.988s
19Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+1m 12.045s
20Dan BrooksGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1m 12.254s
21Joe Sheldon-ShawGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+1m 12.700s
22Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)DNF
23Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)DNF
24Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)DNF

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Bradley Ray
Yamaha

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