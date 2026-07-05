Bradley Ray rescues Snetterton BSB podium after being stuck for “too many laps”

Bradly Ray fought back for a podium finish to leave Snetterton on a high after falling to the back of the leaders in the final British Superbikes race at Snetterton.

Bradley Ray had earned a front row start in race three thanks to his pace to run at the front of the earlier sprint before being clipped by Kyle Ryde and crashing out - ending his meeting on a high with a podium return.

The McAMS Yamaha rider had not lost in seven races at the Norwich track before that having taken a triple in both his title winning winning 2022 season and on his return in 2025, then going on to win race one on Saturday.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Snetterton © Ian Hopgood Photography

This time his opening laps left the number 28 with work to do, as Ray explained to British Superbikes after the final race:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Started pretty well, got passed by Max and Ryan, just basically sat behind them for too many laps. Passed Max then sat behind Ryan for maybe five or six laps - there was nowhere to pass him.

A window of opportunity arose when Ryan Vickers, ahead at the time ran wide having struggled with severe chatter on the Honda UK bike all weekend, Ray explained:

“He run a little bit wide at the hairpin, so I just pounced. Then once I got through, I got my head down and was able to close a gap to Scott.

So, the pace was there, just didn’t really have a good turnout at the start of the race to be able to push on at the start - nice to be back on the box after race two and we’re roll on into Brands.”

Brands Hatch is a home round for Bradley Ray, but when questioned on what upgrades they may bring as his advantage at the start of the weekend was levelled by race three, Ray seemed to suggest there was little new to come, adding he was happy with many areas of the Yamaha already.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re just maxed out, just on the limit, that’s it. Trying a few different things, bolt a couple of turbos to the old girl, but that’s about it. Chassis is working well, braking stability is good, chassis is really good - just need to chuck a bit of race fuel in there and get her singing.”

Brands Hatch BSB is next up for Ray and the rest of the paddock, over the weekend 17 - 19 July.