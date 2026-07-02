Storm Stacey gets key Ducati upgrade for Snetterton BSB

This weekend’s Snetterton BSB (3–5 July) will see Storm Stacey aboard an updated Bathams AJN Ducati.

Stacey and the Bathams team switched to Ducati from BMW for the 2026 BSB season, but unlike many of the Ducati teams this year it chose to build its own Superbike-spec Panigale V4 R up from a base road bike, whereas most of the others bought the race bike directly from Ducati Corse.

The benefit of the Bathams method was clear at the Donington Park test, as it was one of only two Ducati teams to turn up there, the other being the MET fonaCAB team which is running last year’s bike.

Storm Stacey, 2026 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

However, the season has been dominated by the Ducati Corse bikes, particularly that of Nitrous Competitions Racing and Kyle Ryde, and so for the Snetterton round, which features the longest straights of the season in BSB, Stacey will have a new Ducati Corse engine available.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Knockhill was good and very strong; I knew it was going to be a strong circuit for me, the Scottish fans are mega,” he told BritishSuperbike.com.

“But I was just a bit frustrated with the DNF in the final race, it’s pretty obvious that points make prizes and when you don’t finish you don’t get any points which leads to little Stormy not having any prizes! I did though have a can of Irn-Bru before I left!

Storm Stacey, 2026 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

“Hopefully we can try and keep the DNFs now to a minimum for the rest of the season and finish as many races as we can now and towards the end of the season now.

“We have a new Corse engine in the bike for Snetterton, so we should be in a much better place and it should be a great improvement for this track. I can’t wait.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT