BSB rider hospitalised at Thruxton after Warm Up incident

Richard Kerr was taken to hospital after crashing in Warm Up at the Thruxton BSB.

Richard Kerr was taken to hospital after crashing in Warm Up at the Thruxton BSB.
Richard Kerr was taken to hospital after crashing in Warm Up at the Thruxton BSB.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

BSB rider Richard Kerr has been taken to hospital after crashing in Warm Up this morning.

Kerr crashed on the high-speed run to the infamous Church corner, the fastest turn on what is the fastest circuit on the BSB calendar.

The SM Racing Honda rider was kicked several times as he lost rear traction. He was then flicked over the bars and tumbled several times before he came to a halt.

The red flag was brought out, pausing the Warm Up session with just over five minutes remaining, and Kerr was taken away from the scene via ambulance.

A statement from BSB has confirmed that Kerr was transferred to hospital after being initially assessed at the Thruxton medical centre.

Following a crash at Thruxton Circuit today during the BSB warm up session Richard Kerr was assessed by the British Superbike Medical Team,” the statement reads.

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“Following initial review and treatment at the circuit, Richard has been transferred to the Emergency Department at Basingstoke Hospital for further investigation of suspected lung contusion and limb injuries.

“We wish Richard well and will provide further information regarding his condition when appropriate.”

Kerr is the second rider to be taken to hospital this weekend after Max Cook crashed in Race 1 after contact with Leon Haslam.

Cook’s crash left him with concussion, so will be unable to ride in Sunday’s two races at Thruxton. With Kerr’s absence, too, there are 22 riders set to line up for races two and three at round seven.

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British Superbikes
BSB rider hospitalised at Thruxton after Warm Up incident
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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