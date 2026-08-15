2026 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Qualifying Results

Qualifying on Saturday before Race 1 saw Kyle Ryde fastest for pole position as the BSB paddock worked to minimise the challenges of the hot conditions at Thruxton.

All of the top three did limited runs, finishing Q2 in the pits, yet still having very worn tyres in parc ferme as the temperatures played their part in qualifying.

Kyle Ryde had finished Friday fastest, already under the old all time lap record, but qualifying saw a set of personal bests in Q2 enough to set the best lap, at 1’14.505s, which remained on top as the Nitrous Coin Nitrous competition remained sat next to his Ducati in his garage.

The reigning champion took over at the top of the timing screens from Max Cook, who was on track for just four laps, the joint least with Scott Redding.

The local rider made a small error on his first flying lap, with a little more caution on his second to have then gone top, eventually pushed pack a position, missing out on pole on the AJN Steelstock bimota by just two hundredths at his home track, and the scene of Cook’s first podium finish.

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Redding, who topped the earlier FP3 session, was third. The number 45 lost the rear slightly on his best run, but was happy enough with a front row start for Hager PBM Ducati, confident in his race pace.

Rory Skinner was still on track to take the chequered flag and reaped the rewards, moving from seventh to fourth in the final moments of the session, having spent much of his 15 minutes in Q2 circulating with Cheshire Mouldings team-mate Danny Kent.

The number eleven will also be the top Yamaha on the grid as his final lap dropped Bradley Ray down a position, lining up fifth later for McAMS.

Ryan Vickers was the best of the Honda riders in the session in sixth, just quicker than seventh placed Kent and Leon Haslam.

Haslam had looked set to ease into Q2 with the pace shown in FP2, but his progress stalled in Pre-Qualifying on Friday, late out of the pits, the Moto Rapido rider was 13th - so instead found himself in Q1.

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After moving into Q2 he was the best of the graduate riders, in eighth.

Ilya Mikhalchik, was the top rookie for the ROKiT team, as the sole BMW rider in the class, with his best ever qualifying placement.

Fellow rookie Joe Talbot had an early warning wobble on his bimota, going on to complete the top ten.

Storm Stacey made it through from Q1 - the Bathams AJN Ducati rider found himself in the first session after an issue with the oil cooler was not fixed in time to take part in PQ, going on to place 13th one place ahead of Glenn Irwin in 14th on the second Nitrous Competitions bike.

Official British Superbike Thruxton Records:

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New outright BSB lap record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 14.530s (Ducati, PQ, 2026)

Old outright BSB lap record : Josh Brookes 1’ 14.655s (Ducati, 2019)

Pole record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 14.143s (Yamaha, 2025)

Fastest lap record :Bradley Ray 1’ 14.539s (Yamaha, 2025)

2025:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)

Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Danny Kent, 3 Max Cook)

Race 2(sprint): 1 Danny Kent (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1 Danny Kent (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Christian Iddon)

Q1 - Leon Haslam, Storm Stacey and Glenn Irwin finish session in pits before move to Q2

All seeming to have overcome their issues from Friday with their Q1 runs, the riders who were considered favourite to go through to the second session did so, confidently from the pits, with Haslam, Stacey and Glenn Irwin having set quick enough laps not to need to venture back on track.

Richard Kerr was pushing to the end hoping to break into the progression places, but was the rider just to miss out fourth in the session for SM Racing, for 16th on the grid.

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Charlie Nesbitt, another rider considering Thruxton home, shook his head on his final attempt at an improved lap, pushing and giving everything to finish fifth, for 17th on the grid for TAG Honda.

It was a similar story for Josh Brookes, a multiple winner at Thruxton over the years, who looked back at his bike as he pondered his 18th placed run.

Two replacement riders made the trip to the Hampshire track - Joe Sheldon-Shaw (22nd) returned at Whitecliffe CDH Racing, still in for Luke Hedger as he recovers from his workplace accident.

Graeme Irwin (23rd) was back as long term cover for his brother Andrew at MET fonaCAB Racing,



Full results from the Thruxton BSB Qualifying sessions:

2026 British Superbikes Round 7 - Thruxton - Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 1'14.505s 2 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.024s 3 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +0.073s 4 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.204s 5 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.217s 6 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.350s 7 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.439s 8 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.526s 9 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +0.572s 10 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.663s 11 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.851s 12 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +0.881s 13 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +0.938s 14 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.962s 15 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +1.333s Q1 16 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) 1'15.886s 17 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1'15.963s 18 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) 1'16.022s 19 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1'16.053s 20 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1'16.093s 21 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1'16.185s 22 Joe Sheldon-Shaw GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 1.16.238s 23 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) 1'16.584s 24 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) 1'16.916s

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