2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (3)

Results from race three, round six of the 2026 BSB Championship, at Oulton Park,where Kyle Ryde secured a double.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The final race of the second BSB visit to Oulton Park for round six, saw Kyle Ryde come through from another slow start to collect his second win of the day, and 12th of the season.

From pole the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider lost out, with Bradley Ray getting the holeshot and Scott Redding then flying under to lead the opening laps.

That early movement left Ryde third, but not for long - with-an overtake on Ray on lap five at the start of the lap taking the reigning champion to second.

The championship leader then sat in behind until lap 10, where a small issue for Redding ahead was noted by Ryde, pouncing on the opportunity and passing the PBM bike to hit the front.  

A constant gap, helped by Redding putting in a fastest lap to stay in touch, was demolished in the closing stages, with the number 1 bike pulling the pin to win over the line by 1.274s.

Fellow Ducati rider Redding was a clear second after the top three splintered, with early leader Ray picking up a third rostrum visit with third for MCAMS Yamaha at the home round for the team.

The battle for fourth had been between a fired up Leon Haslam and Max Cook after they dropped Ryan Vickers, only for the Honda rider to get a second wind and fly past the duo in quick succession for a second fourth place in two races for the ever improving Honda Racing UK package.

Moto Rapido Ducati rider Haslam got the better of Cook for fifth, with the AJN Steelstock bimota rider eventually gapped, leaving him sixth.

Rory Skinner put on a big charge through the pack mid-way in the race to be the best of the rest in seventh for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, wit the next gap on track too far ahead after burning through tyre to reach seventh.

The four way fight for eighth was next to see he chequered flag. Storm Stacey did the best he could on his repaired Bathams AJN Ducati to pull ahead on the final lap for the position, with rookie Ilya Mikhalchik on the ROKiT BMW taking both DAO Racing bikes soon after for ninth, his best finish to date.

Lee Jackson was the best of the team-mates in 10th with Josh Brookes, back in business after his huge crash in the sprint, 11th.

Fraser Rogers was a lonely 12th for TAG Honda, with the remaining points from race 3 going to rookie Rhys Irwin in 13th for MasterMac Honda, 14th placed TAG Honda rider Charlie Nesbitt and Richard Kerr in 15th for SM Racing.


Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

New lap record: Max Cook 1m 32.662s (bimota, Q2, 2026)


Old Official lap record : Leon Haslam 1m 32.817s (Ducati, 2025)
Old Fastest lap record : Kyle Ryde 1m 32.780s (Ducati, PQ 2026)
Old Pole record: Bradley Ray 1m 32.851s (Yamaha, Q2, 2025)

Round 1 2026:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)
Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)


2025

Round 1:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Leon Haslam)
Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 2 Leon Haslam)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Leon Haslam (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: -

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Charlie Nesbitt (2 Fraser Rogers, 3 Storm Stacey)
Race 1: Josh Brookes (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Kyle Ryde)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Christian Iddon)
Race 3: Scott Redding (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)

Brayden Elliott pulled into the pits at the start of the race to retire.

Glenn Irwin was next to exit, a slow fall from eighth at Hizzys. Danny Kent was on a charge from last on the grid when he fell at Old Hall. Christian Iddon was in seventh when he had a heavy crash, again at Old Hall, on lap seven, helped away by the marshals.

Jason O’Halloran also reached seventh when he had a bike issue, retiring from the race.

Joe Talbot fell backward and out of the points, retiring to the pits.

Championship Standings

A 12th win sees Ryde leave Oulton Park with 304 points, 30 ahead of Redding, who took his total to 274.

Ray remains third overall with 215 points, with Haslam fourth on 190 and Cook fifth on 172 points.

Talbot remains well ahead in the rookie standings despite a DNF, with 86 points, nearest rival Mikhalchik gained, now on 43 points, with Rhys Irwin also picking up points for a total of 17.

All the replacement riders finished the final race at Oulton Park, with Graeme Irwin 16th, Dan Brooks 17th and Joe Sheldon Shaw 18th.

Full results from Oulton Park BSB Race 3:

2026 British Superbikes Round 6 - Oulton Park  -   Race Results (3)

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)28m 08.829s
2Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+1.274s
3Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+5.789s
4Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+9.882s
5Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +11.258s
6Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+12.969s
7Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+20.068s
8Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+24.408s
9Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+24.878s
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+24.897s
11Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+24.963s
12Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+41.567s
13Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+44.460s
14Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+44.733s
15Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+58.672s
16Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+1m 03.548s
17Dan BrooksGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1m 10.611s
18Joe Sheldon-ShawGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+1m 11.480s
19Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)DNF
20Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)DNF
21Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)DNF
22Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)DNF
23Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)DNF
24Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)DNF

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Ducati

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