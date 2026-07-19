2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch- Race Results (3)

The final BSB race at round five, Brands Hatch, saw an incredibly focused Scott Redding pull into an early lead which was managed through pressure and safety cars for victory.

The Hager PBM rider was only fourth on the grid, but was first into turn one after a lightning start into Paddock Hill Bend.

The number 45 worked hard to build a lead, with over half a second to work with when the safety car came out.

Redding was in control when the safety car returned to the pits, launching again through Clearways, where he remained clear of all attacks behind.

With his advantage gone, Kyle Ryde had the gap down as low as 0.132s but Redding responded to the effort from the fellow Ducati rider, for a win by 0.925 at the line.

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Ryde was managing a front brake issue on his Nitrous Coin Nitrous competitions bike, and while unhappy to have missed out on a shot at the treble through a technical issue, the reigning champion was still happy to claim the King of Brands trophy for the most points over the weekend, with his perfect podium run in 2026 intact.

The rostrum had a familiar feel with Max Cook again standing on the final step, able to keep in contact for longer into the race on the AJN Steelstock bimota, finishing over three seconds behind at the chequered flag.

Leon Haslam passed Bradley Ray for fourth at the halfway mark, holding the position for the remainder of the race for a lonely fourth for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Glenn Irwin, who ended the last round at Snetterton in a hospital bed, instead ended his return to track with a best performance of the meeting in fifth coming uo from eighth on the grid, completing his forward progress with a late move ahead of Ryan Vickers on lap 18 of 20.

Vickers had improved his performance on his Honda Racing UK bike over the three days, to make a bike full of chatter at the last round rideable, in sixth for Honda.

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Rory Skinner also had bike woes over at Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, working hard with his team to post in his best result of the weekend in race 3, with seventh, passing the ailing Ray with three laps to go.

Ray, back in the longer form feature race, was once again in freefall after a strong start, finishing his last race at Brands in eighth for McAMS Yamaha.

Danny Kent had dropped outside the top ten before the safety car, but made the most if his second chance to pass his way up to ninth on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike.

bimota’s Rookie Joe Talbot won the race to the line for 10th, just ahead of DAO Racing’s Lee Jackson, with Jason O’Halloran not far behind in 12th for Honda UK.

The remaining points went to BMW’s rookie Ilya Mikhalchik, extending his points run in 13th for the ROKiT team, Storm Stacey in 14th for Bathams Ducati, with Luke Hedger winning a three way racde to the line for 15th for Whitecliffe CDH Racing, ahead of the only other riders to finish, Richard Kerr and Rhys Irwin.

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Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

New all time lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)

All time outright lap record: Shane Byrne 1m 24.406s (Ducati,QP,2017)

New race lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 24.066s ( Ducati, Race 2, 2026)

Old race lap record : Tommy Bridewell 1m 24.709s (Honda, 2021)

BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1m 24.466s (Yamaha, FP2, 2025)

2025

Round 5

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Scott Redding)

Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Scott Redding 3. Kyle Ryde)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Danny Kent)

Race 3: 1. Kyle Ryde (2.Danny Kent 3. Scott Redding)

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Round 11 (Showdown)

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Christian Iddon)

Race 1: 1.Scott Redding (2. Bradley Ray 3. Kyle Ryde)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1.Danny Kent (2. Bradley Ray 3. Tommy Bridewell)

Josh Brookes was coasting on lap one and straight back to the pits, there was also an early retirement from Fraser Rogers on lap four.

A huge crash for Brayden Elliot was he cause of the safety car, allowing him to be cared for at Stirlings, with Graeme Irwin falling from his brother Andrew’s usual Honda ride on the restart.

Christian Iddon was in a competitive seventh, when he pulled out of the way on his Sencat Yamaha, taken out by a broken hose cap cover, spilling water over his rear tyre.

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Eugene McManus was out of action after his race 1 crash on Saturday, with Charlie Nesbitt also out of action after his Friday fall.

Championship standings

Second sees Ryde’s lead back to where it was ahead of the sprint, but two points better than when he arrived at Brands Hatch, now on 252 points, and back to 19 ahead of second placed Redding, who cut the deficit slightly with a win, now on 233 and still the only other rider over the 200 point mark.

Ray leaves Brands with a 83 point gap to Ryde, on 167, with Haslam even closer, now on 165 after 15 races. Cook completes the top five, with 151 points.

Talbot retains the lead in the rookie standings, now with 61 points, with Mikhalchik moving to 27 as his nearest rival, neither Rhys Irwin or the injured McManus scored in Kent, so leave with 13 and 8 points respectively.



Full results for BSB Brands Hatch race 3:

2026 British Superbikes Round 5 -Brands Hatch - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 29m 12.159s 2 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +0.925s 3 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +3.564s 4 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +7.798s 5 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +11.079s 6 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +11.217s 7 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +12.041s 8 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +13.058s 9 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +17.219s 10 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +18.748s 11 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +18.760s 12 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +19.169s 13 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +20.011s 14 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +24.251s 15 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +34.932s 16 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +34.995s 17 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +35.352s 18 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) DNF 19 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) DNF 20 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) DNF 21 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) DNF 22 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) DNF 23 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNS 24 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) DNS

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