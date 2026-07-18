Kyle Ryde, Scott Redding making it ‘not easy’ for one rider chasing first BSB win

The current form of Kyle Ryde and Scott Redding means “it’s not going to be easy” for Max Cook to secure his first win, the Bimota rider accepts.

Cook has taken four podiums so far this season, with two thirds and a second at Donington and a second in Race 2 at Snetterton two weeks ago (3–5 July).

At Brands Hatch the Bimota rider was able to qualify on the front row for Race 1, and used that position to latch onto the leaders for the first laps, but in the second half he dropped off as the tyres wore.

Bradley Ray, Max Cook, BSB, 2026 © Ian Hopgood Photography

Cook has not yet won in BSB, and the pace of the leading pair of Kyle Ryde and Scott Redding it making it more difficult for Cook, he admits.

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“I think I’m happy with that result today,” said Cook, speaking to Crash.net after Race 1 Brands Hatch.

“P3 at Brands is a huge result because it’s always so close here.

“I did try and get away with them [Redding and Ryde] at the start, I just did 10 qualifying laps and unfortunately blew my tyres. I managed to just bring it home for the guys, because obviously I’ve had three DNFs this year, so any points is good for me, and glad to get on the podium.

“Had a big gap to fourth behind me, which was helpful.

“1m24s, the pace at the front was unbelievably fast; it’s not going to be easy if I want to get my first win!

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“Very pleased with that, I think the sprint race should be good for us tomorrow, but hopefully the boys and girls at AJN Steelstock Bimota will make the bike a bit better for Race 3 tomorrow.”

Staying with the leaders for the first half of the race, Cook said he felt they were able to make that pace in the 1m24s look “easy”.

“For them, I think their bikes are really well-built, well set-up,” Cook said.

“That’s the hard thing, it looks easy, when you’re behind them it looks easy. Obviously, they’ll be pushing as well, for sure.”

Max Cook, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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The time at the front also allowed Cook to compare his riding with that of Ryde in particular, who trailed Redding in the first half of the race and so was directly in front of Cook.

“But it’s quite interesting because Kyle [Ryde] has a different line choice to Scott [Redding], and myself as well. So, all three of us are running our lap times, but different lines as well.

“I got a good look at Kyle for a good 10 laps, and seeing what he was doing, it was quite different to what I was doing, so potentially I can give that a bit of a go tomorrow in Warm Up and just see.

“Overall, I think there’s a lot of positives to take away from that race.”

At the end, Cook felt as though he’d lost touch with the front two for a pair of mistakes in acceleration, and that after those he focused on managing the gap behind him.

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“I had a spin-up at turn one, and then again at turn two and once you lose that tow it’s really difficult to try and regain that, anyway, [and] especially when they’re going as fast as what they are,” he said.

“I then knew I had that gap behind me, it might have given me a bit of security – that’s one thing – but then it just made me want to ride perfectly, just maintain the gap, which I think I kind of did in the last couple of laps.

“But I’m just pleased with that result, P3, a bit lonely, obviously wanted to be closer to the front, but overall really happy.”