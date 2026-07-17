2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Practice Results

Scott Redding only needed a handful of laps to reach pace good enough to lead at the end of the opening day of the fifth BSB round, at Brands Hatch.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider was sat in the pits as the session ended, having completed just five laps total, confident his second flying lap, a 1m 24.601s best, would hold until the end of the Pre-Qualifying session.

It was the opposite for Kyle Ryde, who came good at the end of PQ. The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider was forced into a change when his shock broke, borrowing a harder one from team-mate Glenn Irwin, which turned out to be the change needed to go quicker, closing in on fellow Ducati rider Redding, 0.035s behind at the chequered flag.

Max Cook used the red flag during PQ to make changes to his AJN Steelstock bimota to climb to third quickest, just ahead of the top Yamaha, this time with that honour going to Bradley Ray at McAMS in fourth.

Leon Haslam was late out of the pits, and almost had his whole session thwarted as the red flag came out as he departed.

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The Moto Rapido Ducati rider knuckled down on the return to green flag conditions, straight in at sixth, then improving to fifth at the close of the session.

Joe Talbot took back his top rookie crown, putting in a huge 13 laps on the second bimota, the joint second most, learning behind Ryde after missing much of the first session on track, making up for lost time, while guaranteeing a transfer spot in sixth.

The next trio of riders all finished the session in the pits - Christian Iddon was happy with his set up progress after his Sencat Yamaha didn’t feel as smooth as it had in Snetterton in seventh, Glenn Irwin was in eighth on the second Nitrous Competitions bike bouncing back from his Snetterton meeting which saw him finish the weekend in hospital, with Storm Stacey also in his garage in ninth on the Bathams AJN Racing bike.

Talbot’s main rookie rival, Ilya Mikhalchik was inside the top ten on the sole remaining BMW in the class for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Superbike Team.

Danny Kent was eleventh for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha at the end of PQ with Ryan Vickers just holding onto the final Q2 progression slot, the top Honda on Friday for Honda Racing UK.

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Late pressure for the number seven came from Rory Skinner, who had been picking off places after a late exit from the pits. A set of personal best sectors on his penultimate run saw him improve in time, but not position, sitting 13th on the second Cheshire Mouldings machine, just two tenths away from Vickers best time.

There was a lot of discussion in the DAO Racing garage after neither of thier riders went straight to Q2 - 19 time Brands Hatch winner Josh Brookes was 15th, one place behind team-mate Lee Jackson.

There was one technical issue with 18th placed Jason O’Halloran stopped at Druids on his Fireblade.

There was also one crash - Luke Hedger (17th) fell at Stirling's, causing the red flag.

Charlie Nesbitt had not been expected on track, but completed PQ after his FP1 fall had aggravated his Snetterton hand injury, but finished the session down in 22nd for TAG Honda.

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Full results for the 2026 Brands Hatch BSB PQ:

2026 British Superbikes Round 5 - Brands Hatch - PQ Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) 1m 24.601s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 0.035s 3 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) 0.071s 4 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) 0.148s 5 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) 0.298s 6 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) 0.366s 7 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) 0.398s 8 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 0.522s 9 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) 0.529s 10 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team 0.605s 11 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) 0.646s 12 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 0.671s Riders to Q1 13 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) 0.691s 14 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) 0.822s 15 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) 0.976s 16 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1.225s 17 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 1.237s 18 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1.298s 19 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1.361s 20 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1.386s 21 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) 1.592s 22 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1.907s 23 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) 2.493s 24 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) 3.225s

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

All time outright lap record: Shane Byrne 1m 24.406s (Ducati,QP,2017)

Race lap record : Tommy Bridewell 1m 24.709s (Honda, 2021)

BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1m 24.466s (Yamaha, FP2, 2025)

2025

Round 5

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Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Scott Redding)

Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Scott Redding 3. Kyle Ryde)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Danny Kent)

Race 3: 1. Kyle Ryde (2.Danny Kent 3. Scott Redding)

Round 11 (Showdown)

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Christian Iddon)

Race 1: 1.Scott Redding (2. Bradley Ray 3. Kyle Ryde)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1.Danny Kent (2. Bradley Ray 3. Tommy Bridewell)



FP2

The 30 minutes session saw Redding successfully stalk rival Ryde around the track for two laps, before improving his own session best to finish P1 with an improved time and some data on how his fellow Ducati rider was operating.

Ryde was second and did his best lap, 0.445s slower, in front of Redding.

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There were no other riders inside half a second of the top time, Haslam was third quickest after picking up two places mid-session.

Danny Kent was ten places higher than his FP1 performance, in fourth, the top Yamaha in the second session, ahead of Glenn Irwin, also improving position wise in fifth.

Mikhalchik was again the top rookie in seventh, quicker on his BMW than former champion Ray, who was a second off the top time in eighth.

Searching for improvements there was a run over the gravel for Brookes, but no falls in the session.

Nesbitt did not make an appearance after his FP1 off.

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FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 5 - Brands Hatch - FP2 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) 1m 24.632s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 0.448s 3 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) 0.626s 4 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) 0.811s 5 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 0.901s 6 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) 0.930s 7 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team 0.965s 8 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) 1.004s 9 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) 1.029s 10 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) 1.088s 11 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) 1.218s 12 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) 1.229s 13 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1.236s 14 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1.241s 15 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) 1.355s 16 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) 1.442s 17 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1.454s 18 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1.472s 19 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 1.643s 20 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1.666s 21 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) 2.000s 22 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) 3.087s 23 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) 3.315s 24 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) DNS

FP1

The first session at Brands Hatch was a chance to set each bike up for the Kent track.

Cook took over to top the session with four minutes remaining on new tyres after testing parts and settings.

Ryde spent his whole session on one set of tyres for race feel, finishing just 0.014s slower than the best lap from the bimota rider.

Redding had led for much of FP1 before 20 minutes in the pits, returning to better his time and stay top with an improved time on used tyres, before being pushed back by the laps from Cook and Ryde.

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Ray was the top Yamaha in fourth, with Haslam picking up two places late on to complete the top five.

Vickers was the top Honda in sixth, ahead of the best rookie in FP1,Mikhalchik, the sole BMW on the grid setting the seventh best time - the last rider within half a second of the lead lap.

His rookie rival Talbot only completed four laps early on, with an engine change in the pits before FP2.

The bimota rider was not the only one to have issues - Jackson stopped on the Cooper straight, only managing seven laps in FP1. There was another late technical for Rhys Irwin, who came to a halt at the Hawthorn Bend.

Nesbitt crashed at Surtees heading into the final 20 minutes, but the fall for Graeme Irwin at Paddock Hill Bend was more serious, bringing out a red flag with Irwin taken to the medical centre.

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His brother, Glenn Irwin, was tenth in his first session back from injury, while Hedger, also making a comeback after an extended run away from BSB, was 16th.



FP1 Results: