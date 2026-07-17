2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Practice Results
Results from day one of the fifth round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch, where Scott Redding led the Q2 progression riders.
Scott Redding only needed a handful of laps to reach pace good enough to lead at the end of the opening day of the fifth BSB round, at Brands Hatch.
The Hager PBM Ducati rider was sat in the pits as the session ended, having completed just five laps total, confident his second flying lap, a 1m 24.601s best, would hold until the end of the Pre-Qualifying session.
It was the opposite for Kyle Ryde, who came good at the end of PQ. The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider was forced into a change when his shock broke, borrowing a harder one from team-mate Glenn Irwin, which turned out to be the change needed to go quicker, closing in on fellow Ducati rider Redding, 0.035s behind at the chequered flag.
Max Cook used the red flag during PQ to make changes to his AJN Steelstock bimota to climb to third quickest, just ahead of the top Yamaha, this time with that honour going to Bradley Ray at McAMS in fourth.
Leon Haslam was late out of the pits, and almost had his whole session thwarted as the red flag came out as he departed.
The Moto Rapido Ducati rider knuckled down on the return to green flag conditions, straight in at sixth, then improving to fifth at the close of the session.
Joe Talbot took back his top rookie crown, putting in a huge 13 laps on the second bimota, the joint second most, learning behind Ryde after missing much of the first session on track, making up for lost time, while guaranteeing a transfer spot in sixth.
The next trio of riders all finished the session in the pits - Christian Iddon was happy with his set up progress after his Sencat Yamaha didn’t feel as smooth as it had in Snetterton in seventh, Glenn Irwin was in eighth on the second Nitrous Competitions bike bouncing back from his Snetterton meeting which saw him finish the weekend in hospital, with Storm Stacey also in his garage in ninth on the Bathams AJN Racing bike.
Talbot’s main rookie rival, Ilya Mikhalchik was inside the top ten on the sole remaining BMW in the class for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Superbike Team.
Danny Kent was eleventh for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha at the end of PQ with Ryan Vickers just holding onto the final Q2 progression slot, the top Honda on Friday for Honda Racing UK.
Late pressure for the number seven came from Rory Skinner, who had been picking off places after a late exit from the pits. A set of personal best sectors on his penultimate run saw him improve in time, but not position, sitting 13th on the second Cheshire Mouldings machine, just two tenths away from Vickers best time.
There was a lot of discussion in the DAO Racing garage after neither of thier riders went straight to Q2 - 19 time Brands Hatch winner Josh Brookes was 15th, one place behind team-mate Lee Jackson.
There was one technical issue with 18th placed Jason O’Halloran stopped at Druids on his Fireblade.
There was also one crash - Luke Hedger (17th) fell at Stirling's, causing the red flag.
Charlie Nesbitt had not been expected on track, but completed PQ after his FP1 fall had aggravated his Snetterton hand injury, but finished the session down in 22nd for TAG Honda.
Full results for the 2026 Brands Hatch BSB PQ:
2026 British Superbikes Round 5 - Brands Hatch - PQ
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)
|1m 24.601s
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|0.035s
|3
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|0.071s
|4
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)
|0.148s
|5
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati)
|0.298s
|6
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|0.366s
|7
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Sencat Racing (Yamaha)
|0.398s
|8
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|0.522s
|9
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|0.529s
|10
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team
|0.605s
|11
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|0.646s
|12
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|0.671s
|Riders to Q1
|13
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|0.691s
|14
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|0.822s
|15
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|0.976s
|16
|Eugene McManus
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|1.225s
|17
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|1.237s
|18
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1.298s
|19
|Rhys Irwin
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|1.361s
|20
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|1.386s
|21
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing (Honda)
|1.592s
|22
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|1.907s
|23
|Graeme Irwin
|GBR
|MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)
|2.493s
|24
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing (Honda)
|3.225s
Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:
All time outright lap record: Shane Byrne 1m 24.406s (Ducati,QP,2017)
Race lap record : Tommy Bridewell 1m 24.709s (Honda, 2021)
BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1m 24.466s (Yamaha, FP2, 2025)
2025
Round 5
Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Scott Redding)
Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Scott Redding 3. Kyle Ryde)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Danny Kent)
Race 3: 1. Kyle Ryde (2.Danny Kent 3. Scott Redding)
Round 11 (Showdown)
Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Christian Iddon)
Race 1: 1.Scott Redding (2. Bradley Ray 3. Kyle Ryde)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1.Danny Kent (2. Bradley Ray 3. Tommy Bridewell)
FP2
The 30 minutes session saw Redding successfully stalk rival Ryde around the track for two laps, before improving his own session best to finish P1 with an improved time and some data on how his fellow Ducati rider was operating.
Ryde was second and did his best lap, 0.445s slower, in front of Redding.
There were no other riders inside half a second of the top time, Haslam was third quickest after picking up two places mid-session.
Danny Kent was ten places higher than his FP1 performance, in fourth, the top Yamaha in the second session, ahead of Glenn Irwin, also improving position wise in fifth.
Mikhalchik was again the top rookie in seventh, quicker on his BMW than former champion Ray, who was a second off the top time in eighth.
Searching for improvements there was a run over the gravel for Brookes, but no falls in the session.
Nesbitt did not make an appearance after his FP1 off.
FP2 Results:
2026 British Superbikes Round 5 - Brands Hatch - FP2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)
|1m 24.632s
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|0.448s
|3
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati)
|0.626s
|4
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|0.811s
|5
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|0.901s
|6
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Sencat Racing (Yamaha)
|0.930s
|7
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team
|0.965s
|8
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)
|1.004s
|9
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|1.029s
|10
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|1.088s
|11
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|1.218s
|12
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|1.229s
|13
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1.236s
|14
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1.241s
|15
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|1.355s
|16
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|1.442s
|17
|Rhys Irwin
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|1.454s
|18
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|1.472s
|19
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|1.643s
|20
|Eugene McManus
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|1.666s
|21
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing (Honda)
|2.000s
|22
|Graeme Irwin
|GBR
|MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)
|3.087s
|23
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing (Honda)
|3.315s
|24
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|DNS
FP1
The first session at Brands Hatch was a chance to set each bike up for the Kent track.
Cook took over to top the session with four minutes remaining on new tyres after testing parts and settings.
Ryde spent his whole session on one set of tyres for race feel, finishing just 0.014s slower than the best lap from the bimota rider.
Redding had led for much of FP1 before 20 minutes in the pits, returning to better his time and stay top with an improved time on used tyres, before being pushed back by the laps from Cook and Ryde.
Ray was the top Yamaha in fourth, with Haslam picking up two places late on to complete the top five.
Vickers was the top Honda in sixth, ahead of the best rookie in FP1,Mikhalchik, the sole BMW on the grid setting the seventh best time - the last rider within half a second of the lead lap.
His rookie rival Talbot only completed four laps early on, with an engine change in the pits before FP2.
The bimota rider was not the only one to have issues - Jackson stopped on the Cooper straight, only managing seven laps in FP1. There was another late technical for Rhys Irwin, who came to a halt at the Hawthorn Bend.
Nesbitt crashed at Surtees heading into the final 20 minutes, but the fall for Graeme Irwin at Paddock Hill Bend was more serious, bringing out a red flag with Irwin taken to the medical centre.
His brother, Glenn Irwin, was tenth in his first session back from injury, while Hedger, also making a comeback after an extended run away from BSB, was 16th.
FP1 Results:
2026 British Superbikes Round 5 - Brands Hatch- FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|1m 25.256s
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|0.014s
|3
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)
|0.023s
|4
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)
|0.246s
|5
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati)
|0.258s
|6
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|0.338s
|7
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team
|0.430s
|8
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|0.667s
|9
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|0.712s
|10
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|0.731s
|11
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Sencat Racing (Yamaha)
|0.742s
|12
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|0.773s
|13
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|0.801s
|14
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|0.838s
|15
|Rhys Irwin
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|0.982s
|16
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|1.106s
|17
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|1.218s
|18
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|1.466s
|19
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing (Honda)
|1.634s
|20
|Eugene McManus
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|1.762s
|21
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|2.019s
|22
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|2.243s
|23
|Graeme Irwin
|GBR
|MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)
|2.860s
|24
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing (Honda)
|3.022s