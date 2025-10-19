Tommy Bridewell - “we’ll come back stronger” after finishing the season on Brands Hatch podium

Tommy Bridewell ended the season on a high with a podium finish, though that partly came as several riders crashed out of contention coupled with a skilled ride to stay on board the Honda Racing UK bike at the final race of the British Superbike season at Brands Hatch.

The 2023 champion had endured some tough results and times with his Honda team, looking to have fixed the problems with his bike on several occasions only to turn up to the next round nad find the bike did not work out of the box, leading to a trip back to the drawing board on repeat for the former BSB champion:

“Tough race for sure, tough season. I’m very, very surprised we ended up fifth I

in the championship - because the inconsistency this year has been disappointing for sure.

Some weekend we’re strong, some weekends we’re not. So it’s been a hard, emotional, difficult year.

Next year - we’ll come back stronger and I think we’ll be in a good place.”



The #46 was quick to thank his team, who always responded to his requests for improved performance, admitting at Brand Hatch part of the issue was he was not prepared for the relaid track surface:

“I want to thank Honda for the past two years. It’s been a great experience, great time, enjoyed it.

I think, you know, to end the season with a podium is always nice. These guys were super strong out front.

Just took me a little bit to get a feel of the circuit, No excuse, because, obviously the same for everyone, but I was really weak in the last corner because I forgot they re- tarmaced it. So I thought it was the old tarmac when it was real slippy.

So, once I remembered - about eight laps in that there was quite a lot of grip there , I was alright.”

Thr #46 was also quick to credit his season rival and champion Kyle Ryde, acknowledging that a back to back win in BSB is a tough feat to achieve:

“Nice to finish the season on the podium. Congrats to Kyle - going back to back championships is no mean feat, let’s see what next year brings.”

