Kyle Ryde wins 2025 BSB Championship at Brands Hatch finale

Kyle Ryde has won the 2025 BSB Championship at the final round of the season at Brands Hatch.

Ryde won out in a battle versus Bradley Ray for the 2025 title, clinching the crown in Race 3 at the Brands Hatch finale by finishing sixth.

In winning the 2025 title, Ryde has become the first rider since Shane Byrne won the 2016 and 2017 championships to win the BSB title in consecutive seasons, having clinched his first title last year.

The season started in difficulty for Ryde, whose OMG Racing – now Nitrous Competitions Racing – team had collapsed shortly before preseason testing was due to start. The team was rescued by Nitrous Competitions in time for Ryde to take part in the Donington Park and Oulton Park tests, but he began the year on the back foot compared to Bradley Ray, who won 10 of the opening 12 races.

Ryde struck back from the mid-season, though, taking his first race win at Brands Hatch in July and racking up a further five wins before the Showdown portion of the season started at Assen.

Ryde ends the 2025 BSB season with six wins and 21 podiums, as well as with a 100 per cent finishing record.

Ryde will be back to defend the title for the second year in a row next year with the Nitrous Competitions team, but for the first time since he rode a BMW in 2021 he will not be aboard a Yamaha, as the outfit switches to Ducati machinery in a move that was announced at Assen.

