2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Race Results (3)

as with the sprint, the British Superbike finale was also moved to earlier in the afternoon to try to avoid the worst of the incoming wet weather, but the BSB riders were still greeted with wet conditions and drizzle, developing into rain.

Danny Kent had earned a front row start in third and got a strong start, but Bradley Ray knew that a win was needed to give him a final title shot coming from behind, so he found away around to lead lap one, staying ahead for the first five laps, as Kyle Ryde managed his race behind, aware his position in the pack would still hand him the title.

An error by Ray on lap six at Westfield saw him out wide, with Kent seizing the opportunity to take over out front again, where he would stay to lead over the line as winner at Brands Hatch, his third victory of the season at the scene of his first ever BSB win in 2024 for the swansong for his McAMS Mar-Train Yamaha team.

It was tense behind as a flurry of riders slipped out of contention including several from the lead group, with Fraser Rogers off from fourth while pushing for the podium, with Rory Skinner also off while fourth at Stirlings and Nesbitt out at Paddock Hill Bend from second.

All the changes led to caution from Ryde who slipped back, while Ray could not afford the same luxury - the MasterMac bike sliding off left him clear to try to chase back down Kent.

It was not to be, with strong wet weather riding out front from the #52 seeing him lead over the line by 1.300s.

Second was not enough for the title with Ryde improving back to sixth behind, ensuring he became the fourth rider to defend the British Superbikes crown, with Nitrous Competitions Yamaha taking team honours.

Between the duo on track Tommy Bridewell was at his best, taking advantage of the carnage around him while riding confidently in the tricky conditions to claim the final podium spot, a lonely five seconds behind Kent from eighth on the grid.

Storm Stacey lived up to his wet weather credentials once again charging up from 13th to fourth, again the top BMW for the Bathams AJN team.

Scott Redding had the chance of a treble after winning the first two races, but admitted the wet is a weakness, slipping back to fifth for Hager PBM Ducati.

Ryde was sixth just ahead of Max Cook on the only remaining AJN Steelstock Kawasaki for their final outing.

Lee Jackson placed eighth for DAO Racing, holding a small gap over Billy McConnell for C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing in ninth who was in turn clear of Glen Irwin who completed the top ten on the second Nitrous Competitions bike.

2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) 32m 08.638s 2 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.300s 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +5.619s 4 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +9.714s 5 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +10.976s 6 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +15.501s 7 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +15.579s 8 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +16.115s 9 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +19.502s 10 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +22.100s 11 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +26.138s 12 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +51.974s 13 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NLD TAG Honda (Honda) +1m 29.970s 14 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) DNF 15 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 16 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) DNF 17 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) DNF 18 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) DNF 19 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) DNF 20 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF 21 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNF 22 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) DNF 23 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNF 24 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) DNF 25 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) DNS 26 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) DNS

There were only three other riders who finished the race - Josh Brookes in eleventh for DAO Racing, John McPhee in twelfth for MasterMac Honda and Jaimie van Sikkelerus in 13th for TAG Honda.



Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Best BSB lap - Shane Byrne (2017, Ducati) 1m 24.406s

Official lap record - Tommy Bridewell (2024, Honda) 1m 24.709s

New lap racord - Bradley Ray (2025, Yamaha, Q2 - 1m 24.278s)

Brands Hatch in 2025:

Round 5:

Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Redding)

Race One: 1 Ray (2 Redding , 3 Ryde)

Race Two: 1 Redding (2 Ryde, 3 Kent)

Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Redding)

Oulton Park in 2024:

Brands Hatch 2024:

Round 6:

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G Irwin)

Race One: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 A Irwin)

Race Two: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race Three: 1 Vickers (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)

Round 11 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)

Race One: 1 Kent ( 2 Vickers , 3 Bridewell)

Race Two: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)

Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)

Blaze Baker crashed out of 14th on the last lap. Along with Nesbitt, Skinner and Rogers, Peter Hickman and Scott Swann also fell, right at the start of the race.

Whitecliffe CDH rider Luke Hedger and Jamie Davis both gambled on a harder rear, which didn’t pay off, changing it in the pits before Hedger fell, with Davis retiring.

Richard Kerr, Davey Todd and Dean Harrison all also retired from the race

Christian Iddon and Leon Haslam were both ruled out of the BSB finale following their race two crashes.

Final Championship Standings

Sixth in the race was comfortably enough for Ryde to take the title, finishing on 512 points with six wins, finishing sixty consecutive races as his consistency paid off.

Ray picked up 30 in second taking him over 500 points in second on 502, twenty away from the title after eleven rounds and twelve race wins.

Though not on track, Haslam was third overall on 362 points.

Half a season took Redding to 329.5 points and seven winds after a Brands double, one more than title winner Ryde.

The 2025 top five was completed by Bridewell on 317 points, with the final winner Kent sixth on 298 points.

John McPhee picked up points in the final race, securing rookie of the year in 17th overall om 67 points, with rival Swann staying on 49.5 after a fall in the final race.

