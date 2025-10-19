2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Race Results (2)

Results from race two, round eleven of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship returning to Brands Hatch for the Showdown finale, where sprint victory made Scott Redding a double winner.

Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
© Gold & Goose

The British Superbike Showdown Sprint race was a little earlier than the programme time as the organisers tried to dodge weather issues and won by Scott Redding after a thrilling final few overtakes at Brands Hatch.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider had earned a front row start in third and was soon up a place looking at early leader Ray, who had done what he needed to do from pole and toughed it out to lead at turn one.

Redding first got his nose ahead as the safety car came out for Christian Iddon's huge highside crash from the lead group, going straight down the middle of the track at Clark Curve on lap three. Unsure if he had made the pass before or after the safety car, the #4 gave the place back as the riders formed up behind.

With his Ducati not handing safety car conditions and a cold tyre well the restart saw Redding slip back to fourth - passed by both Ray and Rory Skinner.

A tough few passes from the Cheshire Moulding s Ducati rider reignited Redding, and fired up he headed forward again.

Hawthorns was crucial for Redding with a need again to cleanly get past the title contenders, something the former WSBK rider has said several times over the weekend is his worst case scenario in a race, while his Ducati gave him plenty of kicks and twitches as grip lessened.

Redding made his move at Hawthorns on the penultimate lap to pass Ray, then the last laps saw him bit the screen and really go for the win, with a move at the same corner seeing him safely past Ryde for a double win, his seventh victory since re-joining mid-season.

It was a close run to the line with both Ray and Ryde fighting hard for crucial track position, first with each other, then with the Ducati - it was Nitrous Competitions rider Ryde, who could afford to let Redding past who was still closest to hope for a slipstream - but finishing second, 0.306s slower.

Ray was right behind for Raceways Yamaha, but needs to be at the front of the final race and for Ryde to struggle as his title gap increased again.

Danny Kent was the best of the rest as he continues his return from injury recovery for the exiting McAMS Mar-Train team just over a second behind the lead trio.

The former Moto3 champion had pulled clear of Charlie Nesbitt, who shook off his tough start to the weekend for a much improved ride, finishing fifth for MasterMac Honda.

Max Cook was a little more cautious after both he and Kent had needed to avoid his falling AJN Steelstock Kawasaki teammate, finishing a solid sixth.

Tommy Bridwell was a distant seventh for Honda Racing Uk, clear of Glenn Irwin who climbed form tent on the grid to eight on the race on the second Nitrous Competitions entry.

Storm Stacy was also making moves in the right direction over the twelve laps up from 15th to ninth to be the best BMW on his Bathams AJN bike.

Luke Hedger had been on for a best ever result before conceding to the late runs of Stacey and Irwin, finishing inside the top ten for Whitecliffe CDH Racing, his second best finish of the season.

2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch   - Race Results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)17m 30.208s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.306s
3Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.357s
4Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+1.433s
5Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.588s
6Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+3.901s
7Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+8.753s
8Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+9.290s
9Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+10.566s
10Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+10.630s
11Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+11.082s
12Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+11.141s
13John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+11.414s
14Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+12.838s
15Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+12.873s
16Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+13.216s
17Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+13.399s
18Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+18.814s
19Jaimie van SikkelerusNLDTAG Honda (Honda)+28.579s
20Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+29.292s
21Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+38.236s
22Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)DNF
23Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)DNF
24Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)DNF
25Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)DNF
26Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)DNF

Josh Brookes fought his DAO Racing teammate over the closing stages and came out on top in eleventh, just ahead of Lee Jackson in twelfth.

John McPhee added to his rookie tally in 13th on the second MasterMac bike, ahead of Fraser Rogers in 14th for TAG Honda with the final points going to the second BSB rookie, Scott Swann in 15th for Send my Bag Racing by IWR Honda.


Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Best BSB lap - Shane Byrne (2017, Ducati) 1m 24.406s
Official lap record - Tommy Bridewell (2024, Honda) 1m 24.709s
New lap racord - Bradley Ray (2025, Yamaha, Q2 - 1m 24.278s)

Brands Hatch in 2025:

Round 5: 
Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Redding)
Race One: 1 Ray (2 Redding , 3 Ryde)
Race  Two: 1 Redding (2 Ryde, 3 Kent)
Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Redding)
Oulton Park in 2024:

Brands Hatch 2024:

Round 6:
Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G Irwin)
Race One: 1 Vickers  (2 Bridewell, 3 A Irwin)
Race Two: 1 Vickers  (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)
Race Three: 1 Vickers  (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)

Round 11 (Showdown):
Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)
Race One: 1 Kent ( 2 Vickers , 3 Bridewell)
Race Two: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)
Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)


There were two retirements with Richard Kerr and Davey Todd returning to the pits.

As the safety car went in for Iddon’s fall, Leon Haslam crashed at Clark Curve with his bike stuck in the fence. Both riders went for a check up at the medical centre.

There was one final faller, with Skinner off at Clearways when fighting for third on lap six.

Championship Standings

Second for Ryde sees him pass the 500 point benchmark, his consistent run, with the least wins of the lead three in the race with six, moves him to 502 points, now 30 ahead of Ray on 472, with 35 available for a win in the final race.

Haslam holds third overall despite his fall, staying on 362, with Redding up to fourth and rapidly closing in after only joining the paddock at Knockhill, with 307.5 points.

Both rookie picked up points with McPhee ahead overall and in the race, now with 59 points to Swann’s 49.5 total.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu wins 2025 World Superbike Championship
31m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu wins the 2025 WorldSBK Championship.
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
33m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK Race 2 Results
33m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Race Results (2)
35m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, Superpole Race. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
How Toprak Razgatlioglu can be 2025 WorldSBK Champion after Nicolo Bulega clash
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea out of final WorldSBK race after crash with rival
2h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“No way on Earth” Toprak Razgatlioglu WorldSBK team will accept Nicolo Bulega collision
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reacts to Toprak Razgatlioglu collision at WorldSBK decider
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, Superpole Race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Starting grid for Jerez World Superbike finale after controversial Bulega/Razgatlioglu clash
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK