2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Race Results (2)

The British Superbike Showdown Sprint race was a little earlier than the programme time as the organisers tried to dodge weather issues and won by Scott Redding after a thrilling final few overtakes at Brands Hatch.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider had earned a front row start in third and was soon up a place looking at early leader Ray, who had done what he needed to do from pole and toughed it out to lead at turn one.

Redding first got his nose ahead as the safety car came out for Christian Iddon's huge highside crash from the lead group, going straight down the middle of the track at Clark Curve on lap three. Unsure if he had made the pass before or after the safety car, the #4 gave the place back as the riders formed up behind.

With his Ducati not handing safety car conditions and a cold tyre well the restart saw Redding slip back to fourth - passed by both Ray and Rory Skinner.

A tough few passes from the Cheshire Moulding s Ducati rider reignited Redding, and fired up he headed forward again.

Hawthorns was crucial for Redding with a need again to cleanly get past the title contenders, something the former WSBK rider has said several times over the weekend is his worst case scenario in a race, while his Ducati gave him plenty of kicks and twitches as grip lessened.

Redding made his move at Hawthorns on the penultimate lap to pass Ray, then the last laps saw him bit the screen and really go for the win, with a move at the same corner seeing him safely past Ryde for a double win, his seventh victory since re-joining mid-season.

It was a close run to the line with both Ray and Ryde fighting hard for crucial track position, first with each other, then with the Ducati - it was Nitrous Competitions rider Ryde, who could afford to let Redding past who was still closest to hope for a slipstream - but finishing second, 0.306s slower.

Ray was right behind for Raceways Yamaha, but needs to be at the front of the final race and for Ryde to struggle as his title gap increased again.

Danny Kent was the best of the rest as he continues his return from injury recovery for the exiting McAMS Mar-Train team just over a second behind the lead trio.

The former Moto3 champion had pulled clear of Charlie Nesbitt, who shook off his tough start to the weekend for a much improved ride, finishing fifth for MasterMac Honda.

Max Cook was a little more cautious after both he and Kent had needed to avoid his falling AJN Steelstock Kawasaki teammate, finishing a solid sixth.

Tommy Bridwell was a distant seventh for Honda Racing Uk, clear of Glenn Irwin who climbed form tent on the grid to eight on the race on the second Nitrous Competitions entry.

Storm Stacy was also making moves in the right direction over the twelve laps up from 15th to ninth to be the best BMW on his Bathams AJN bike.

Luke Hedger had been on for a best ever result before conceding to the late runs of Stacey and Irwin, finishing inside the top ten for Whitecliffe CDH Racing, his second best finish of the season.

2025 British Superbikes Round 11 - Brands Hatch - Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 17m 30.208s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.306s 3 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.357s 4 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +1.433s 5 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.588s 6 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +3.901s 7 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +8.753s 8 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +9.290s 9 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +10.566s 10 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +10.630s 11 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +11.082s 12 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +11.141s 13 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +11.414s 14 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +12.838s 15 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +12.873s 16 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +13.216s 17 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +13.399s 18 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +18.814s 19 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NLD TAG Honda (Honda) +28.579s 20 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +29.292s 21 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +38.236s 22 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) DNF 23 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) DNF 24 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) DNF 25 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNF 26 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) DNF

Josh Brookes fought his DAO Racing teammate over the closing stages and came out on top in eleventh, just ahead of Lee Jackson in twelfth.

John McPhee added to his rookie tally in 13th on the second MasterMac bike, ahead of Fraser Rogers in 14th for TAG Honda with the final points going to the second BSB rookie, Scott Swann in 15th for Send my Bag Racing by IWR Honda.



Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Best BSB lap - Shane Byrne (2017, Ducati) 1m 24.406s

Official lap record - Tommy Bridewell (2024, Honda) 1m 24.709s

New lap racord - Bradley Ray (2025, Yamaha, Q2 - 1m 24.278s)

Brands Hatch in 2025:

Round 5:

Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Redding)

Race One: 1 Ray (2 Redding , 3 Ryde)

Race Two: 1 Redding (2 Ryde, 3 Kent)

Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Redding)

Oulton Park in 2024:

Brands Hatch 2024:

Round 6:

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Kent, 3 G Irwin)

Race One: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 A Irwin)

Race Two: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race Three: 1 Vickers (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)

Round 11 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Vickers (2 Jackson, 3 Brookes)

Race One: 1 Kent ( 2 Vickers , 3 Bridewell)

Race Two: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Vickers)

Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Vickers)

There were two retirements with Richard Kerr and Davey Todd returning to the pits.

As the safety car went in for Iddon’s fall, Leon Haslam crashed at Clark Curve with his bike stuck in the fence. Both riders went for a check up at the medical centre.

There was one final faller, with Skinner off at Clearways when fighting for third on lap six.

Championship Standings

Second for Ryde sees him pass the 500 point benchmark, his consistent run, with the least wins of the lead three in the race with six, moves him to 502 points, now 30 ahead of Ray on 472, with 35 available for a win in the final race.

Haslam holds third overall despite his fall, staying on 362, with Redding up to fourth and rapidly closing in after only joining the paddock at Knockhill, with 307.5 points.

Both rookie picked up points with McPhee ahead overall and in the race, now with 59 points to Swann’s 49.5 total.

