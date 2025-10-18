Scott Redding: “I feel like I’m red wine” as he grows performance into race one win at Brands Hatch

Scott Redding built into a race which had his worst nightmare - having to pass the title rivals - become another win, his sixth since joining back up with the British Superbike paddock in Knockhill after leaving his WSBK ride.

The Hager PBM rider had qualified down in sixth and initially went backwards before he could chip off his rivals and work forward:



“Started sixth, but I went forward and went back - just too steady at the start, man. These boys, they just know how to switch it on straight away. I feel like I’m red wine. I need to like, age a bit and get going - and it’s a little bit annoying, but it’s good at the same time, gives you something, to, like, really focus on.

I’d rather be in that position, and it was a good race.”

Once in his groove, Redding was able to get the Ducati to recapture the pace he had shown earlier in the weekend, having topped Friday free practice and Pre-qualifying:

2I started to get going a bit, find my rhythm and more the fact that other people were dropping off of the front train, so I just picked them off - and I felt like if I got to the front, I could actually pull away.

I just couldn’t set up really an overtake where I felt really comfortable to do it and have no issues. Had a little look at Brad into turn four, and I was like, I can’t be doing that. So, I pulled the handbrake pretty quick.”

Redding had stated all weekend that it was important to him that his actions did not have any repercussions for the title battle between Kyle Ryde and Bradley Ray, so on reaching the duo as they battle for the top two places in the race the #4 was super cautious when passing:

“Didn’t quite get to where I wanted to get, where I know he could see me. And like I said, I’ll do everything I can not to put anyone in jeopardy, basically.

So, the rear brake got a right footfall of it. I lost the gap a bit, but I knew I could sort of get rhythm back, and then I almost had two in one. I eyed it up going down into Hawthorns, I thought that would be just perfect. Just get them both out of the way and done with.

I passed Brad there last time we were here and he did the same thing today and I saw him release the brake and I was like, please don’t do that. So I let the brake off to run it in, try to keep it clean. Then , in my head, I thought, right, try to get past Kyle as soon as you can and just let them do their thing and let me be out of the way”.

Once at the front Redding made sure to pass both riders quickly, then as they were focussed on each other, he pulled a gap. That advantage didn’t last as Ray had a final push for the valuable points a win would bring:

“Then I got past Kyle. I thought he was going to pass me into Westfield - like I watched him do it on Brad last time and it was impressive how he made it stick. So, I was expecting that and I thought once I got through that corner, I got a little bit of margin.

Then I managed to pick up the pace a little bit. I got a little bit of a gap going I thought “yeah, nice, comfy” and then when I crossed the finish line, looked back - Brad was on my rear fender, So where did that come from?!”

Redding had the ability to catch on his mind as he signed off his post race interview, but took the time to credit the performance of the two Yamaha riders:

“Got to keep that in mind a little bit if we have some dry races tomorrow, but no, thanks to the team. These boys have been mega out there racing and let the best man finish it off.”

