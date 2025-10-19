Bradley Ray “had nothing to lose” fighting at the front as Ryde takes British Superbike 2025 title

Bradley Ray did all he could to try to take the 2025 BSB title but could not match Danny Kent in track or Kyle Ryde in the overall standings after the Brands Hatch finale.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Bradley Ray left everything on track as he fought to the very end for the 2025 British Superbike title but could bot catch race winner Danny Kent, with hopes still hinging on a DNF for rival Kyle Ryde that did not come at Brands Hatch.

Bradley Ray, at one point on the 2025 British Superbike season, looked unstoppable, matching win records after an unsure start to the season that aw him homeless before Raceways Yamaha re-joined the fold to provide the 2022 BSB winner with a seat for the season.

The #28 rewarded the team with unbelievable early season form, while rival Kye Ryde was a more considered, consistent alternative at Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Coming into the final race with a 30 point gap Ray knew he had to feature at the front, delivering, but he had no answer for determined race winner Danny Kent:


“It wasn’t easy. Obviously we had a little bit of time before the race to sort of go out of pit lane, come back through and come back to the grid and straight away - I didn’t have a good feeling at all.

Coming out of pit lane I thought, that’s not ideal but got into a steady rhythm at the start of the race.

Honestly - was just waiting for someone to pass me ‘cause I didn’t know how fast to go . I didn’t know if I was pushing too much or not enough.

Danny came past me - solid. At that point I just settled into a rhythm behind him”.

Ray came close - leading the race before a small error let the McAMS rider back ahead, from where he refused to let go if the win, gapping Ray to the line:

“There was parts of the track where he was strong  - super strong - and there was bits where I was like, I could claw back a little bit of time - but, honestly I didn’t have an answer for Danny today.

And the same with Nesbitt, I had nothing to lose really.

Obviously I needed to be first or second at least to have a chance - if Kyle did unfortunately DNF.

That’s where I needed to be and I pushed as much as i could to be in that position to the end of the race.

So - it was a good race - I enjoyed it."

Ray was quick to congratulate his season long rival Ryde, who picked up the title from a careful ride in sixth and Kent for the wet weather win:

“Long - always is in the rain - but hats off to Danny - well done. And, obviously good job to Kyle for this season - he’s rode unbelievable. We both had some good battles this year. So - fair play to him and we’ll come back next year fighting.”

