Danny Kent uses “mega bike” to give McAMS team a win on championship exit at Brands Hatch.

Danny Kent impressed any future employers with a confident wet weather ride at the scene of his very first British Superbike win in 2924, picking up his third win of the season in tricky, wet conditions at Brands Hatch.

The former Moto3 champion revealed he was uo against it after the sighting lap, with his mechanics and team responding to his lack of feeling rapidly to give the #52 a race winning Yamaha:

“What a long race! Very similar to Brad, really. We had two sighting laps before the race started. I didn’t have a good feeling on the rear at all.

When we came up to the grid... I said I don’t fell confident, man. I got no grip on the rear.”

The team modifications on grid worked wonders allowing Kent ti challenge for the lead from the off:

“Felt really good from lap one - those conditions are very tricky.

It’s so easy to get out front and the over push it and crash - the team gave me a mega bike.

This year has been very up and down. We’ve had some really high highs, and we’ve had some really lows.”

Kent was quick to credit the team, run by the retiring Tim and Sonia Martin for taking a chance and giving him a home, and race winning capable bike in the competitive BSB Paddock as they exit the championship, dedicating his win to the team:

“I’m just really pleased to end the season - and this is going to be Tim and Sonia Martin’s last race in British Superbikes - and they get to go out with a win. I want to thank them for everything they’ve done and also McAMS and everyone in the team.”

