Newly crowned double British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde is to make a surprise entry in next month Australian Superbike season finale.

But the Englishman won’t be competing in the premier SBK class, but in the Supersport category, riding for the Stop and Seal Yamaha team.

Adding to the intrigue is that Ryde could find himself caught up in the title battle between his ‘team-mates’ Jack Mahaffy and Archie McDonald, who lead the standings heading into the November 7-9 finale at The Bend.

“Ryde’s appearance will be his third in Australia, having competed in the 2015 and 2017 World Supersport rounds at Phillip Island, scoring a hard-earned fourth place in the latter on the tail of Aussie Anthony West,” said the official ASBK website.

Ryde became the first rider since 2017 to celebrate back-to-back British Superbike titles at Brands Hatch last weekend, riding an R1 for the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha team.

However, Ryde also has extensive Supersport experience, finishing runner-up in the BSS series in 2015, when he also claimed a World Supersport podium.

Ryde was later a full-time WSS racer, with a best result of fourth, before returning to the UK.

Ryde will switch to Ducati machinery for 2026, again with Nitrous Competitions and with Glenn Irwin as his team-mate.

