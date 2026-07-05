First BSB Snetterton win in race three “means a lot” for Kyle Ryde

Kyle Ryde was able to set record pace and pull away for a win in the final race at Snetterton - his first ever in BSB at the Norfolk track.

The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider had just two tracks on the calendar where he had not picked up a win, Snetterton and Assen, which appears later in the season as part of the Showdown, ticking off the former in style with a dominant win.

Kyle Ryde, Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Snetterton © Ian Hopgood Photography

Talking to British Superbikes after the race the Ducati rider detailed how happy he was to win there, on a landmark race:

“Snetterton’s never been kind of a winning hunting ground for me, so to get my first win here means a lot, especially on my 200th race.

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The sprint race earlier, catching Scott up slightly with the last couple of laps, I thought the 16 lapper would suit me a little bit more.”

Ryde had built into the weekend, with his Friday feeling that he was not on competitive pace for the round worked on hard by his entire team, resulting in a huge turnaround with victory in the last race.

Ryde added that he didn’t feel his race started until he passed Scott Redding:

“In the middle part of that race I felt really, really good. I knew it was going to have kind of used a lot of tyre to get past Max and Scott, but Scott kind of gave it to me when he passed Max. They both ran wide and I started my race from there really.”

Working hard to lead had used up a lot of tyre, but his record lap push had seen him clear, for an eighth win of the season:

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“So, I think my tyre, it was definitely shot with three or four laps to go, but I think getting to the front when I did gave a bit of an advantage. In the middle I did five or six really good laps, pulled a gap and then the last laps I wouldn’t say was easy because you make more mistakes when you’ve got a gap than you do when you’ve got 0.5.”

The reigning champion had his celebration plans sorted, the football fan, already in England shirt, was ready to watch England play Mexico in the early World Cup fixture:

“So, yeah we’ll make the journey a lot better tonight, I’ll watch the football and enjoy myself.”

Ryde’s 200th race brought up 200 points and a 17 point advantage to take to round five at Brands Hatch over 17- 19 July.