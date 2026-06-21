2026 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (3)

Results from race three, round three of the 2026 BSB Championship at Knockhill, where the final race of the day saw Scott Redding win after a red flag.

Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Knockhill
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Knockhill
© Ian Hopgood Photography
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The final race of the Knockhill BSB round, was shortened to 25 laps after a red flag, and won by Scott Redding.

The second start was a copy of the first with Bradley Ray initially hitting the front before Scott Redding, who was now on pole from the stopped race positions, took over though this time it took a little longer for the Hager PBM rider to take over out front - with a move at the hairpin on lap 14, held even though Redding ran wide with a block on Ray.

After struggling for grip all weekend, using the same tyres for the restart levelled the playing field for the Ducati rider, who was able to work a gap at the front for his second win of the season.

Ray was a clear second, collecting his second podium of the day for McAMS splitting the Ducatis on his Yamaha, but 1.132s behind Redding.

Battling for the final podium spot split the front group in two, with Ryan Vickers back to his best to challenge Kyle Ryde for the final rostrum place after a rebuild at Honda Racing UK following his sprint crash.

Vickers found a way through on his Honda at the hairpin on lap 18, but Ryde had not given up and took the position back for Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions at turn three on lap 21, for his 69th consecutive points finish.

Vickers was a clear fourth, with Rory Skinner fifth at home for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, just ahead of Glenn Irwin on the second Nirtous Competitons bike.

The bimota had not suited the short, twisty Knockhill track, but Max Cook persevered for seventh, a distance ahead from the battle for eighth.

That was led over the line by Leon Haslam for Moto Rapido Ducati, who pulled a second clear of Josh Brookes, who had again been fighting for position with DAO Racing team-mate Lee Jackson for much of the race before moving into a different battle ahead.

Christian Iddon split the DAO bikes, bringing home his Sencat Racing machine inside the top 1o, with Jackson a close 11th.

Jason O’Halloran brought the next group on track over the line in 12th for Honda Racing UK, just ahead of top rookie Joe Talbot on the second bimota in 13th and his rival Ilya Mikhalchik, who claimed points in all three races for ROKiT BMW Motorrad in 14th.

The final point on offer went to Charlie Nesbitt for TAG Honda in 15th.

Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap record : Rory Skinner 47.126s (Kawasaki, 2022)

2025

Round 4

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray  (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)
Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Rory Skinner)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Rory Skinner 3. Tommy Bridewell)
Race 3: 1. Rory Skinner (2.Bradley Ray, 3. Fraser Rogers)

Replacement rider Graeme Irwin, in for brother Andrew at MET fonaCAB Racing was the final rider in the race but a lap down after being passed late on by the frontrunners, moving sensibly to the side as they approached.

Brayden Elliott had a technical retirement on track, Richard Kerr retired to the pits, while Storm Stacey was the only faller on the restart.


The first start had seen Ray hold his lead, before Redding took over out front to be first when the red flag came out. Danny Kent had his bike bellowing smoke and grinding to a halt with his feet slipping off the foot pegs. Joe Talbot ended up wit a damaged bike and a hurt hand, having been next to Kent toKent at the time of the incident.

The red flag allowed a check for oil on track, but what was left behind seemed to be water, so there was a relatively quick turnaround to get the riders back on track


Championship standings

With three race weekends completed Ryde sees his lead drop to 21 points from 25 after race two, but up from the 19 on arrival at Knockhill - on 154 after his third place, with the only other rider to collect wins, Redding moving onto 133 after taking maximum points in race three.

Haslam remains third, on 108, with Ray now just a point behind heading to Snetterton on 107.while Cook retains fifth overall.

Talbot sits top of the rookie standings on 29 points, with Mikhalchik moving onto 11 points after nine races.

Full BSB Knockhill race 3 results can be found below.

Knockhill BSB race 3 results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 3 - Knockhill  -   Race Results (3)

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)20m 00.671s
2Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.132s
3Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+3.376s
4Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+4.430s
5Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+9.024s
6Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+9.415s
7Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+11.398s
8Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati)+14.806s
9Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+15.522s
10Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+15.779s
11Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+20.170s
12Jason O'HalloranAUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+22.916s
13Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+22.998s
14Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+23.172s
15Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+26.214s
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+28.214s
17Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+38.102s
18Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+1 lap
19Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)DNF
20Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)DNF
21Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)DNF
22Danny KentGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)DNF
23Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)DNS
24Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)DNS

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