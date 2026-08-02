2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (2)

The Oulton Park BSB sprint race at round six, went to Kyle Ryde, who had pulled close enough to take advantage of the safety car bunching up the field, to pull away for an 11th win of the season

The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider looked to have shook any remaining issues after topping warm-up. After a second place from tenth, Ryde was an improved sixth on the grid but slipped back to be fighting to keep eighth on the first lap after a bad start.

The reigning champion then made a series of passes at his favoured point of the track for an overtake - Hizzys through to Knickerbrook - with Leon Haslam, Max Cook and Ryan Vickers all finding the number 1 plated bike up the inside in quick succession.

That left Ryde in third when the safety car came out to clear the gravel off the track after Josh Brookes exited at Druids, with his bike clearing the air fence.

The safety car brought the riders ahead - leader Bradley Ray, and Scott Redding back into view.

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Heading back into the pits on lap 9 of 12, Ryde immediately passed Redding, with just Ray now ahead.

The penultimate lap saw the championship leader make his move, putting in the fastest lap to catch and pull away to win over the line by 0.436s.

That left long term race leader Ray in second for McAMS Yamaha, with a very frustrated Redding completing the podium in third, having failed to make more of the safety car situation, the number 45 threw his gloves onto his Hager PBM Ducati on arrival in parc ferme.

Vickers came close to putting the Honda Racing UK bike on the podium for the first time this season, in fourth, winning his battle for position from the safety car going in all the way to the chequered flag for the position over Cook, who was fifth for AJN Steelstock bimota.

His rookie team-mate Joe Talbot was next to see finish in sixth, just ahead of a seasons best performance from Jason O’Halloran in seventh on the second Honda UK bike.

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Warm-up at the start if the day saw a late fall for Storm Stacey at Cascades, who was second on the grid. Still working on bent handlebars on the grid after the sighting lap, the Bathams AJN Ducati rider initially got a good start, as high as second, before understandably struggling as the race went on finishing eighth.

Glenn Irwin was at the back of that group on track, placing ninth on the second Nitrous Racing bike, clear of Christian Iddon who completed the top 10 in the sprint.

The Sencat Yamaha rider had close company in the shape of Lee Jackson for DAO Racing, ahead of Rory Skinner in 12th for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha.

The final points on offer went to Ilya Mikhalchik, who held 13th on the ROKiT BMW Motorrad bike after a trip over the grass at Hizzys on the last lap, ahead of The TAG Honda duo of Charlie Nesbitt and Fraser Rogers, in 14th and 15th respectively.

Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

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New lap record: Max Cook 1m 32.662s (bimota, Q2, 2026)



Old Official lap record : Leon Haslam 1m 32.817s (Ducati, 2025)

Old Fastest lap record : Kyle Ryde 1m 32.780s (Ducati, PQ 2026)

Old Pole record: Bradley Ray 1m 32.851s (Yamaha, Q2, 2025)

Round 1 2026:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)

Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 2(sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)



2025

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Round 1:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Leon Haslam)

Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 2 Leon Haslam)

Race 2(sprint): 1 Leon Haslam (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: -

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Charlie Nesbitt (2 Fraser Rogers, 3 Storm Stacey)

Race 1: Josh Brookes (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Kyle Ryde)

Race 2(sprint): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Christian Iddon)

Race 3: Scott Redding (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)

Joe Sheldon-Shaw (18th ) continued filling in for Luke Hedger at Whitecliffe CDH Racing after Hedger had an accident, falling off a roof at work between rounds and was the only one of the replacement riders to finish the race.

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Graeme Irwin, in place of his brother Andrew again at at MET fonaCAB Racing, was the first to fall, directly in front of Dan Brooks, who is over from the Superstock Championship for Oulton Park to replace the out of action Eugene McManus at MasterMac Honda, with Brooks having nowhere to go behind.

Rhys Irwin fell at the same corner shortly after.

After flirting with the lead in race 1, Leon Haslam became the final faller in the sprint, losing the front on the penultimate lap, also through Hizzys, with his bike spinning back onto the grass, avoiding coming back onto the track. Haslam was running fourth at the time of the crash.

An engine problem saw Danny Kent out of contention before a wheel had turned.

Championship Standings

An 11th win saw Ryde extend is lead - now 28 ahead of Redding with 286 points. Redding’s podium moved him to 258, with Ray’s second seeing him become the only other rider over the 200 point benchmark, now on 201 after 17 races.

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Haslam stayed on 179 after his DNF, with Cook closing in in fifth, now with 162 points.

Talbot remains clear in the rookie standings, on 86 points after his sixth place, with Mikhalchik the only other class newcomer to pick up points again, now on 36, with Rhys Irwin stuck on 14 and McManus out of action on 8 points.



Full results from Oulton Park BSB Sprint, Race 2: