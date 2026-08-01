2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Qualifying Results

Qualifying Results from day two, round six of the 2026 BSB Championship, returning to Oulton Park, where record pace took Max Cook to pole position.

Max Cook, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
Max Cook, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Qualifying ahead of the first BSB race of the second visit to Oulton Park this season went to the wire, with a late lap from Max Cook securing pole position with the fastest ever lap of Oulton Park on a British Superbike.

The all time record came late, with Cook going for one more flying lap as the chequered flag came out, in second at the time, to Storm Stacey.

The lap on the AJN Steelstock had an unusual build with the bimota rider not fastest in any individual sector ( those went to Stacey, Bradley Ray, Scott Redding and Ray again), but Cook was close enough across the board to register a 1m 32.662s new record.

Stacey held onto second for Bathams AJN Racing, his best just 0.082s slower on the Ducati.

Bradley Ray was fastest on Friday and carried that speed into Q2, taking his improved McAMS Yamaha package to a front row start for race 1, in third.

Leon Haslam was Q2 ready after topping warm-up and will lead off row two, fourth in a session close on time for Moto Rapido Ducati.

The bimota was working well for both riders with rookie Joe Talbot impressing, initially going third behind Ray and Ilya Mikhalchik on track, with both as a marker ahead, for an eventual fifth.

Scott Redding had a purple sector on his final lap, but lost time in the final sector to stay sixth for Hager PBM Ducati, but after a slow start to the weekend, the former champion was still ahead of reigning title holder Kyle Ryde.

Ryan Vickers was also ahead, the top Honda in seventh, with Rory Skinner the best of the Cheshire Mouldings riders - the only one of the duo to feature in Q2 - in eighth.

Sole BMW rider Mikhalchik placed ninth for the ROKiT team, the first rider just over half a second off the new record lap, with Ryde having to fight forward from 10th on the grid.

After suffering his first fall in over a year in PQ on Friday, the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider was out of shape again, with a huge wobble through Brittens on what could have been his best run while on track with team-mate Glenn Irwin, leaving him down the grid.

There was a huge save from Irwin just seconds before as he nearly went over the handlebars of his Ducati, finishing the session in 11th, the best of the riders to move up from Q1.


Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

New lap record: Max Cook 1m 32.662s (bimota, Q2, 2026)

Old Official lap record: Leon Haslam 1m 32.817s (Ducati, 2025)
Old Fastest lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 32.780s (Ducati, PQ 2026)
Old Pole record: Bradley Ray 1m 32.851s (Yamaha, Q2, 2025)

Round 1 2026:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)
Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)


2025

Round 1:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Leon Haslam)
Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 2 Leon Haslam)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Leon Haslam (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: -

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Charlie Nesbitt (2 Fraser Rogers, 3 Storm Stacey)
Race 1: Josh Brookes (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Kyle Ryde)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Christian Iddon)
Race 3: Scott Redding (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)

Q1 - Glenn Irwin leaves it late to top session

On previous form there were a handful of riders capable of moving to Q2, but only three places available.

12th in warm up indicated an end to the bike set-up issues which had thwarted Glenn Irwin’s opening day at Oulton Park, kissing the whole of FP2 with a Pre-Qualifying which landed the Ducati rider in Q1.

After dropping to fifth, there was a lap behind then passing Brayden Elliott (23rd) for a clear run, full of purple sectors to lead the riders heading to Q2.

The time took over from previous session leader, Christian Iddon, who was in the pits, comfortable enough to try and save tyre for the second session, but finishing 14th in Q2.

There was only a thousandth between the Sencat rider and MasterMac rookie Rhys Irwin (15th in Q2), who followed Iddon around to claim the final progression spot.

The final lap from Irwin shuffled Lee Jackson out of the transfer places, just missing out, as he did on Friday in PQ, to line up 16th for DAO Racing.

Danny Kent ran out of time for a final lap, trying to lose the attention of the TAG Honda duo of Fraser Rogers (18th) and Charlie Nesbitt (20th) left him unable to improve and fifth in the session, for 17th on the grid for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha.

There are three replacement riders for the return to Oulton Park.

Graeme Irwin (22nd) returned at MET fonaCAB Racing in place of his brother Andrew.

Joe Sheldon-Shaw(21st)  makes a return to BSB, filling in for Luke Hedger at Whitecliffe CDH Racing after Hedger had an accident at work between rounds.

Dan Brooks, (24th) moves up from the Superstock Championship to fill in for the recovering Eugene McManus at MasterMac Honda.

Full results from the Oulton Park BSB Qualifying sessions:

2026 British Superbikes Round 6 - Oulton Park  - Qualifying

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)1m 32.662s
2Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.082s
3Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.164s
4Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.214s
5Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.269s
6Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.295s
7Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.471s
8Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.477s
9Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+0.509s
10Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.562s
11Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.765s
12Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.006s
13Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.247s
14Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+1.253s
15Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.536s
  Q1  
16Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)1m 34.068s
17Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 34.196s
18Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)1m 34.559s
19Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)1m 34.812s
20Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)1m 34.837s
21Joe Sheldon-ShawGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)1m 36.052s
22Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)1m 36.346s
23Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)1m 36.670s
24Dan BrooksGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m 36.855s


 

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes

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