2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Qualifying Results

Qualifying ahead of the first BSB race of the second visit to Oulton Park this season went to the wire, with a late lap from Max Cook securing pole position with the fastest ever lap of Oulton Park on a British Superbike.

The all time record came late, with Cook going for one more flying lap as the chequered flag came out, in second at the time, to Storm Stacey.

The lap on the AJN Steelstock had an unusual build with the bimota rider not fastest in any individual sector ( those went to Stacey, Bradley Ray, Scott Redding and Ray again), but Cook was close enough across the board to register a 1m 32.662s new record.

Stacey held onto second for Bathams AJN Racing, his best just 0.082s slower on the Ducati.

Bradley Ray was fastest on Friday and carried that speed into Q2, taking his improved McAMS Yamaha package to a front row start for race 1, in third.

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Leon Haslam was Q2 ready after topping warm-up and will lead off row two, fourth in a session close on time for Moto Rapido Ducati.

The bimota was working well for both riders with rookie Joe Talbot impressing, initially going third behind Ray and Ilya Mikhalchik on track, with both as a marker ahead, for an eventual fifth.

Scott Redding had a purple sector on his final lap, but lost time in the final sector to stay sixth for Hager PBM Ducati, but after a slow start to the weekend, the former champion was still ahead of reigning title holder Kyle Ryde.

Ryan Vickers was also ahead, the top Honda in seventh, with Rory Skinner the best of the Cheshire Mouldings riders - the only one of the duo to feature in Q2 - in eighth.

Sole BMW rider Mikhalchik placed ninth for the ROKiT team, the first rider just over half a second off the new record lap, with Ryde having to fight forward from 10th on the grid.

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After suffering his first fall in over a year in PQ on Friday, the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider was out of shape again, with a huge wobble through Brittens on what could have been his best run while on track with team-mate Glenn Irwin, leaving him down the grid.

There was a huge save from Irwin just seconds before as he nearly went over the handlebars of his Ducati, finishing the session in 11th, the best of the riders to move up from Q1.



Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

New lap record: Max Cook 1m 32.662s (bimota, Q2, 2026)

Old Official lap record: Leon Haslam 1m 32.817s (Ducati, 2025)

Old Fastest lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 32.780s (Ducati, PQ 2026)

Old Pole record: Bradley Ray 1m 32.851s (Yamaha, Q2, 2025)

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Round 1 2026:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)

Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 2(sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)

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2025

Round 1:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Leon Haslam)

Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 2 Leon Haslam)

Race 2(sprint): 1 Leon Haslam (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: -

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Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Charlie Nesbitt (2 Fraser Rogers, 3 Storm Stacey)

Race 1: Josh Brookes (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Kyle Ryde)

Race 2(sprint): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Christian Iddon)

Race 3: Scott Redding (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)

Q1 - Glenn Irwin leaves it late to top session

On previous form there were a handful of riders capable of moving to Q2, but only three places available.

12th in warm up indicated an end to the bike set-up issues which had thwarted Glenn Irwin’s opening day at Oulton Park, kissing the whole of FP2 with a Pre-Qualifying which landed the Ducati rider in Q1.

After dropping to fifth, there was a lap behind then passing Brayden Elliott (23rd) for a clear run, full of purple sectors to lead the riders heading to Q2.

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The time took over from previous session leader, Christian Iddon, who was in the pits, comfortable enough to try and save tyre for the second session, but finishing 14th in Q2.

There was only a thousandth between the Sencat rider and MasterMac rookie Rhys Irwin (15th in Q2), who followed Iddon around to claim the final progression spot.

The final lap from Irwin shuffled Lee Jackson out of the transfer places, just missing out, as he did on Friday in PQ, to line up 16th for DAO Racing.

Danny Kent ran out of time for a final lap, trying to lose the attention of the TAG Honda duo of Fraser Rogers (18th) and Charlie Nesbitt (20th) left him unable to improve and fifth in the session, for 17th on the grid for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha.

There are three replacement riders for the return to Oulton Park.

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Graeme Irwin (22nd) returned at MET fonaCAB Racing in place of his brother Andrew.

Joe Sheldon-Shaw(21st) makes a return to BSB, filling in for Luke Hedger at Whitecliffe CDH Racing after Hedger had an accident at work between rounds.

Dan Brooks, (24th) moves up from the Superstock Championship to fill in for the recovering Eugene McManus at MasterMac Honda.

Full results from the Oulton Park BSB Qualifying sessions:

2026 British Superbikes Round 6 - Oulton Park - Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) 1m 32.662s 2 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +0.082s 3 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.164s 4 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.214s 5 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.269s 6 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +0.295s 7 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.471s 8 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.477s 9 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +0.509s 10 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.562s 11 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.765s 12 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.006s 13 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.247s 14 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +1.253s 15 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.536s Q1 16 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) 1m 34.068s 17 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) 1m 34.196s 18 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 34.559s 19 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) 1m 34.812s 20 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 34.837s 21 Joe Sheldon-Shaw GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 1m 36.052s 22 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) 1m 36.346s 23 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) 1m 36.670s 24 Dan Brooks GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m 36.855s



